How to Save Congress From Itself

Against this backdrop, I read through a new report released this week by the Association of Former Members of Congress, or FMC. Titled “Congress at a Crossroads,” it takes a look at the forces that have bedeviled and hamstrung the legislative branch over the past few decades. The report, appropriately enough for the organization that drafted it, draws upon interviews with former members of Congress to give an insider’s perspective of what’s gone wrong. It broadly concludes that congressional leadership wields too much power, that fundraising and contributions have too much influence, and that lawmakers spend too little time building relationships with one another.

“The cumulative voice of these interviews portrays a Congress defined by earnest and hard-working representatives from across the political spectrum who are united by a shared dedication to serve both their communities and the national interest—but who are hamstrung by polarization, partisan distrust, political calculation, leadership pressure, institutional dysfunction, and too little encouragement to address it,” the report said. “As the words of these former members detail, it is a complex and often conflicted institution—and one in need of significant change.”

It’s hard to imagine a more urgent moment than now for Congress to reassert itself as an active, representative force in American governance. But the FMC report, as well as two other reports on congressional reform released by Washington, D.C., think tanks earlier this year, also underscore how difficult it will be to rebuild Congress as a functional institution. There is no single fix that could remedy all legislative woes nor is there a straightforward path to enacting them. Some problems are beyond the ability of any rule or law to change. Others may well be permanent.