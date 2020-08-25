Héctor Tobar’s Radical Road Trip Novel

A quarter of the way through Héctor Tobar’s novel, his young, blond protagonist stands on the edge of National Highway Number 9 in Chile, thumb pointed south in hopes of hitching a ride. Drivers speed past, giving him puzzled looks, and only when a taxi stops does Joe Sanderson find out that there is nothing south of Punta Arenas. “This is the last town, the last place in Chile where people live,” the driver says. Nevertheless, the man agrees to take him to the end of the road, site of an old colonial fort and a “very, very cold” place. The road ends, Joe proceeds by foot toward Fuerte Bulnes, and the paragraph soars in the style characteristic of the book, jeweled with lyricism but freighted with history:



Climbing the slope on which the fort resided, he saw the soapy blue current of the famous straits sought out by European mariners. Calm ocean water, sheltered from bigger, meaner seas. Magellan and his crew navigated through this channel, their Portuguese sails catching the wind, steel helmets rusting in the misty air, the captain and his sailors thinking: Is this the way, have we found it? Asia and spices and riches! Magellan’s eyes upon the way forward, to Japan and then Africa and home to Lisbon. And now my eyes on this same body of water, lonesome waves. From Urbana to here.

The Last Great Road Bum by Héctor Tobar Buy on Bookshop

Tobar’s hero is an ingenue, perched in the full glory of his American innocence on the edge of a world shaped irrevocably by successive waves of domination. Raised in Middle America by loving middle-class parents—his father is an entomologist, his mother a bank official—in the booming middle decades of the twentieth century, Joe is driven by aspirations to be a writer. Bored in college, restless, he decides to hitchhike across the world in a bid to find suitable material for his great American novel.

Joe’s journey is, for the first part of Tobar’s book, a freewheeling, blurry picaresque, borders and years dissolving before the young man. Possessing no more than a spirit of adventure and unselfconscious imperial privilege, he sweeps through countries and continents. Across Central and South America, to North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia he goes, finding hospitality among elites and underclass alike, welcomed by both policemen and fellow Western bums. His modes of transportation include trucks, buses, VW vans, trains, cruise ships, freighters, planes, helicopters, and foot.

The trips are funded by occasional returns home to the Midwest, where Joe paints flagpoles flying the Stars and Stripes. He is, after all, a patriot, someone who has done basic military training and supported the presidential bid of Richard Nixon. When he is back on the road and cash runs short, he has his mother or brother wire him money to the U.S. Embassy next on his itinerary. Otherwise, he shares the resources of women he meets and seduces on the way. Occasional excerpts from Joe’s letters home to his mother capture both his own charm and that of the world as he perceives it, and it is easy to marvel at the astonishing lists that make up chapter headings: “Vientiane, Laos. Bali, Indonesia. Djibouti, Afars and Issas. Addis Ababa. Kigali, Rwanda. Stanleyville, Congo. Johannesburg. Lagos. Uyo, Biafra.”

It is around this time, however, that Joe’s vision begins to darken. In Saigon, he sees teenage Vietcong guerrillas summarily executed after a skirmish. In Laos, as Buddhist monks in orange robes walk the dirt and asphalt streets of the capital, B-52 bombers rain free-world benediction upon the forests. In Biafra, he encounters the devastation of famine up close. His letters home attempt to give voice to the eerie details extracted from these journeys, the “Yankee bombers moving back and forth overhead from runs into Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Trail,” their target population consisting of “bare-breasted women, kids with malaria, workers making 50c per day.”