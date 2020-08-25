Héctor Tobar’s Radical Road Trip Novel

One senses this in Joe’s loneliness and in his brief affairs, in his inability to settle down during his short stints at home, and in the growing sense of woundedness in him as he takes in the state of the world. And at the heart of his story is the conjoined failure of art and revolution that perhaps gives the book its greatest emotional charge as well as a basis for Tobar’s decision to pursue it as a novel rather than as nonfiction. Within this novel, one that Tobar worked on for over a decade, is Joe the failed novelist, spending his entire adult life producing fiction that would never be published in his lifetime.

During his trips back home, when Joe is not painting flagpoles, he is busy typing out his copious travel notes into manuscript form. Taking his observations on Biafra, he writes a novel called The Children’s Song, with an unnamed protagonist in the second person. The manuscript comes back, rejected, producing a moment of incredible vulnerability in Joe’s story. “He had circled the world, gone off and seen wars and the aftermath of wars in Korea, Vietnam, Yemen, Congo and Biafra, and he had watched children die in his arms—and none of it added up to a book anyone would publish.” One could easily see this as privilege. After all, what is his pain compared to the pain of those in Asia and Africa? And yet he seems to be stumbling upon the larger truth that suffering counts for very little precisely in those places structured to inflict misery at will upon the world.

He writes another novel, The Cocaine Chronicles, based this time on his exploits as an amateur pilot and involvement with a gringo cocaine dealer in Bolivia. Again, he falls short as a novelist. If Joe’s life is like that of a protagonist in a Hemingway novel, his writing has nothing of Hemingway’s hypnotic tautness. It is energetic but shapeless, filled with ellipses and monologues in a disregard for form and style that seems to be another aspect of his freewheeling American inheritance. Even his father declares, after reading 20 pages of The Cocaine Chronicles, “Son, I think some editing might help here.”