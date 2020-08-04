The Tide Is Turning Against the Filibuster

Rather, Obama’s remark on the filibuster this time around was made significant by the novel framing: the argument, made at the funeral of a civil rights hero, that the filibuster should be understood by Democratic voters and leaders alike as a vestige of our racist past. This isn’t strictly true. While it was used to great and notorious effect against civil rights legislation, the filibuster first emerged essentially as a procedural accident and began its evolution toward its current form in a dispute over arming merchant ships during World War I. But highlighting the filibuster’s role in sustaining institutional racism dramatizes the issue in a way that gives it a new political valence⁠. From here on out, Democrats who oppose eliminating the filibuster will be asked to explain their defense of a practice that the most revered figure in Democratic politics has called a “Jim Crow relic.”

Obama’s eulogy might have offered some clarity, too, about when the actual moment of truth for the filibuster might finally arrive. It’s been speculated that a Democratic Senate could do away with it in the course of advancing healthcare, climate, or coronavirus relief legislation. Obama’s eulogy, the emphasis Democratic leaders have placed on voting rights over the last few years, and the likelihood that November’s election will be a logistical debacle all suggest instead that the final showdown might occur over a popular Democratic reform package. This makes a great deal of strategic sense: It would presumably be harder for Democratic moderates to uphold the filibuster and functionally block a bill on gerrymandering and expanding voter registration than it would be for them to do the same on a more contentious policy bill.

It’s nevertheless possible that they’d still buck the party and defend the filibuster all the same, particularly if, as Obama advocated, the reforms in question include statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. No matter what happens, agitation from progressive activists will be critical. And, perhaps crucially, the eulogy will make it more difficult for the press and moderates to frame them as naive radicals at odds with the party, at least on this particular issue.