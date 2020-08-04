The New Aristocracy Discovers “Microschools”

With the coronavirus threatening the safety of schools that ordinarily would reopen this fall, parents across the country have been organizing “pods” or microschools similar to the one Calacanis proposes, The New York Times reports. The model is not new but has gained traction in recent months. But because they are expensive and ultimately self-selecting miniature institutions, the Times piece continues, “they are likely to be most popular among families of privilege, experts say, and may worsen educational inequality.”

All private schooling engineers class inequality in an active kind of way over the long term, but in the short term, the effects are more subtle and can be psychological: A number of studies have shown that living around kids who attend private schools entrenches an awareness of class difference among children from lower-income families before they are old enough to think critically about how money shapes our opportunities and even our emotional lives. Everybody knows about the rent in San Francisco, but did you know about the schooling? According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2008-2012 American Community Survey, about 10 percent of children nationally attend private schools, but in the San Francisco metro area, that figure is 19.9 percent, behind only New Orleans and Honolulu. More recent, reliable data is tough to find, but in 2018 a San Francisco Board of Education member put the figure at more like 35 percent overall and an astonishing 75 percent among white children.

This too-familiar chasm in educational opportunities is about to be deepened and made more unbridgeable by the coronavirus. Wealthy parents are organizing bubble schools. Private schools are now reopening for in-person lessons where public schools cannot. As Mike Walker, head of school at San Francisco Day, told The New York Times, his sector’s main advantage is “flexibility.” A private school need not follow the state’s every guideline with respect to curriculum or safety measures, while their staff and teachers are less likely to be unionized. A private school need not care if its own students advance at the expense of their neighbors.