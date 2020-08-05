Utility Companies’ Deadly Addiction to Profit

Mari Rose Taruc, coordinator for the Bay Area-based group Reclaim Our Power campaign, tracked the PG&E bankruptcy proceedings closely. Reclaim Our Power, like other climate and environmental justice and ratepayer advocacy groups in PG&E’s service territory, opposed the deal that eventually passed. Governor Gavin Newsom “totally caved to PG&E,” Taruc told me. “He just did not have the willpower. He bowed to PG&E and Wall Street [PG&E’s creditors], and the result was a bad deal for thousands of survivors.” Should another wildfire sparked by PG&E burn down homes or should PG&E fail to meet safety requirements, the agreement allows for the California Public Utilities Commission to revoke its charter to operate. “Why wait for lives to be lost and damages to be done to actually change PG&E now?” Taruc asked. One of the more novel provisions of the PG&E bankruptcy agreement is that—should it fail to meet the terms of the agreement—its assets could be transferred to a new non-profit and state-created entity called Golden State Energy.



Investor-owned utilities, or IOUs, around the country are regulated by public utility commissions—appointed or elected statewide bodies that define what rates they can charge and how much profit they can make. The structure was part of a Progressive Era grand bargain: In exchange for being granted a monopoly over a defined service area, IOUs—whose ballooning empires were coming under increasing scrutiny—would be tightly regulated. In the more than a century since, utilities can essentially treat buying off regulators and lawmakers as an operating expense. Often, particularly for utilities with big investments in coal, that’s looked like lobbying against clean energy mandates. IOUs’ close ties with regulators and policymakers can also make them less willing to intervene on behalf of ratepayers—also known as their customers.



“I had to had to figure out how I was going to pay so I wouldn’t lose my service because I have a one-year-old daughter who has asthma.”

Despite a statewide moratorium on New York utility shut-offs in response to the coronavirus upheavals, Rochester Gas & Electric—an upstate IOU—sent out more than 36,871 final termination notices in June, according to a monthly collection report filed with New York State. They haven’t actually cut off power to anyone since the moratorium started, since that’d be against the law, but ratepayers struggling to pay their bills have scrambled to make payments, fearing they’d lose power at a time when it’s never been more essential—particularly given the subtropical climate New York State has experienced this year and is now predicted to experience regularly, thanks to climate change.