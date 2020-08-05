Utility Companies’ Deadly Addiction to Profit

Northern California’s investor-owned electric utility PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in June over its role in 2018’s deadly Camp Fire. Its billions of dollars worth of liability from that fire also landed the company in bankruptcy court. It emerged from a 17-month process at the end of June with a restructuring agreement, allowing it to access a $21 million pool of public funds. That agreement, in turn, was contingent on PG&E helping to compensate some 70,000 wildfire victims for $13.5 billion in losses. Half of that, it was agreed, PG&E could pay by offering these victims—people that lost homes and in some cases loved ones thanks (legally) to PG&E’s negligence—non-voting PG&E stock, the value of which has dropped more than 80 percent since the Camp Fire happened.

This is a summer of utility company scandals. As the PG&E settlement draws ire, wildfires are again raging across southern California, with widespread energy shutoffs ahead further north as part of PG&E’s plan to reduce spark risk during the dry season. Ohio utility company FirstEnergy has been ensnared in a $61 million bribery scandal to prop up the state’s emissions-heavy coal industry. And while investor-owned utilities in Democrat-controlled states have frequently enjoyed better press, having shifted to cleaner fuel as a result of state law, environmental justice campaigners in New York and California this summer say companies’ failure to reckon with climate change and indifference to customer needs in a pandemic-induced recession is putting lives at risk, with Democratic governors offering little help. It’s all raising a question: Who gets to make life or death decisions when it comes to essential services being sold for a profit?

Mari Rose Taruc, coordinator for the Bay Area-based group Reclaim Our Power campaign, tracked the PG&E bankruptcy proceedings closely. Reclaim Our Power, like other climate and environmental justice and ratepayer advocacy groups in PG&E’s service territory, opposed the deal that eventually passed. Governor Gavin Newsom “totally caved to PG&E,” Taruc told me. “He just did not have the willpower. He bowed to PG&E and Wall Street [PG&E’s creditors], and the result was a bad deal for thousands of survivors.” Should another wildfire sparked by PG&E burn down homes or should PG&E fail to meet safety requirements, the agreement allows for the California Public Utilities Commission to revoke its charter to operate. “Why wait for lives to be lost and damages to be done to actually change PG&E now?” Taruc asked. One of the more novel provisions of the PG&E bankruptcy agreement is that—should it fail to meet the terms of the agreement—its assets could be transferred to a new non-profit and state-created entity called Golden State Energy.



Investor-owned utilities, or IOUs, around the country are regulated by public utility commissions—appointed or elected statewide bodies that define what rates they can charge and how much profit they can make. The structure was part of a Progressive Era grand bargain: In exchange for being granted a monopoly over a defined service area, IOUs—whose ballooning empires were coming under increasing scrutiny—would be tightly regulated. In the more than a century since, utilities can essentially treat buying off regulators and lawmakers as an operating expense. Often, particularly for utilities with big investments in coal, that’s looked like lobbying against clean energy mandates. IOUs’ close ties with regulators and policymakers can also make them less willing to intervene on behalf of ratepayers—also known as their customers.



“I had to had to figure out how I was going to pay so I wouldn’t lose my service because I have a one-year-old daughter who has asthma.”

Despite a statewide moratorium on New York utility shut-offs in response to the coronavirus upheavals, Rochester Gas & Electric—an upstate IOU—sent out more than 36,871 final termination notices in June, according to a monthly collection report filed with New York State. They haven’t actually cut off power to anyone since the moratorium started, since that’d be against the law, but ratepayers struggling to pay their bills have scrambled to make payments, fearing they’d lose power at a time when it’s never been more essential—particularly given the subtropical climate New York State has experienced this year and is now predicted to experience regularly, thanks to climate change.