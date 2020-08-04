TikTok and America’s Bleak Techno-Nationalism

That may be, but Microsoft gets less than 2 percent of its revenue from Chinese markets, and it’s declined to provide services like email and facial recognition there, fearing how they might be used to compromise privacy and human rights. With growing disagreements over privacy, regulation, and data sovereignty, Microsoft President Brad Smith has spoken of a burgeoning tech cold war between the U.S., China, and Europe. In 2019, China ordered all government agencies to replace any Western computer technology in their systems. And the ongoing battle over Huawei, the world’s largest producer of telecoms equipment, has hampered the global effort to roll out 5G communication services.

Whatever muddled brand of techno-nationalism Trump and other American political leaders might subscribe to—and Republicans aren’t alone in warning against the Chinese tech menace—Microsoft is not as unlikely a standard-bearer as it might seem. The company has a clutch of government and law enforcement contracts, including powering the NYPD’s Domain Awareness System, the highly disputed JEDI cloud for the Department of Defense, and the production of sophisticated HoloLens augmented-reality spectacles for the Army. Like other American tech Goliaths, Microsoft is wired into the PRISM program and regularly complies with National Security Letters and other legal entreaties from our ever watchful national security apparatus. With its surveillance capitalist underpinnings, TikTok should fit comfortably into this suite of products and services.

A recent report from Protonmail, a respected privacy-centric Swiss email service, warned: “The Chinese government has a history of strong-arming and co-opting Chinese tech companies into sharing their data and then using this data to intimidate, threaten, censor, or engage in human rights abuses.” It would be hard to argue that the United States, even in this lawless late imperial phase, is less democratic than the People’s Republic of China. But we have our own gulag system, our own long record of abusing protesters, our own illegal invasions of sovereign nations, our own secret laws and clandestine agreements between industry and those in power. Our intelligence community’s greed for data, and its ability to hack computer systems around the world, is unparalleled. Every fear that has been ascribed to TikTok and its relationship with the Chinese government could be recast, with minimal adjustment, to describe America’s tech monopolies and their obsequious relationship to the security state, whose crimes don’t require enumerating for anyone alive who’s witnessed the last few months of police rioting.