The Washington Media Is Starting to Treat Trump Like a Clown

Trump, of course, does not do that kind of thing. Instead, he engages in an endless series of evasions and lies, claiming that, actually, the United States is doing better than other countries when it comes to addressing the pandemic. The video is shot and edited in such a way that underscores just how removed Trump is from reality: He is less a president than someone playing a president—and not doing a very good job, at that.



The printouts ultimately damage Trump more than he himself could. They’re a prop for the camera, but they also suggest that the administration is more interested in coddling the president and creating a comforting pseudo-reality than stopping a deadly pandemic. There has already been much discussion of how the presidential daily briefing has shrunk practically to the size of a Post-It note in order to accommodate a president with the attention span of a golden retriever. The printouts show how Trump’s insecurities and shortcomings are dictating what information he receives. Having forgotten what he was supposed to say about the chart, Trump simply hands it to Swan. Swan takes one look at it and realizes instantly that it’s garbage: The list cites deaths as a share of coronavirus cases, not of the population as a whole. All Trump can do is stammer: “You have to go by—you have to go by—here, look. Here is the United States. You have to go by the cases.”



Something similar happens when Swan presses the president about the well wishes he extended to Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested on child sex-trafficking charges. This should have been a gift, a way for Trump to distance himself from a disastrous response to an earlier question. Instead, Trump doubles down. Sounding like someone with a bit part in Gotti, Trump repeats several times that he wished her well because Epstein “was either killed or committed suicide” in jail.