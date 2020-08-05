I’m a Teacher in New York. I’m Doing My Job by Fighting an Unsafe Reopening.

There’s also the issue of proper ventilation. So many of our school buildings are older or already overcrowded; they’re not set up for social distancing. My classroom is windowless, which means that it would need an HVAC filter. But my principal is worried that there won’t be an adequate filter set up by fall, so I’m going to have to teach my class in the library and share that space with another class that can’t use their classroom for safety reasons. So that’s at least two classrooms in the same library, with everyone trying to learn and simultaneously trying to socially distance from each other. How is that a good idea for students or for teachers?

For those arguing that it’s our duty to go back to school, like The Atlantic piece about teachers “rising to the occasion” of essential work, I’d tell them that our duty is to each other—to protect each other and to make sure the community is safe. And in a pandemic, we do that through making sure that we’re social distancing and staying away from indoor areas as much as we can.

The reason I am not going back to the classroom is to keep all of us safe. None of us should be martyrs, and making ourselves martyrs will only create resentment. It just doesn’t make sense to have an eighth of the city’s population—1.1 million students—go back to schools in person. That’s going to increase the spread of the coronavirus and put all New Yorkers in danger.