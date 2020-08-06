Death by a Thousand Cuts for One of America’s Last Great Institutions

The result is increased pressure and the lingering doubt that begins to creep in when one wonders about whether they’re witnessing signs of the end times of the career they were promised. Even with an entire staff of letter carriers working overtime, mail is backing up. Multiple carriers I spoke with said that it feels like the Christmas season constantly, with packages piling up now that more people are shopping from home, scared to spend extended time in brick-and-mortar stores. The workload itself is overwhelming, and when coupled with the ongoing public fight over the future existence of the United States Postal Service, or USPS, the situation begins to feel untenable for the physical and mental well-being of letter carriers and other postal workers experiencing similar circumstances across the country.

“It’d be nice if I could go back to not only hearing about my job when it’s about to get taken out from under me,” said one suburban letter carrier. At the risk of oversimplifying a complex issue, that’s what is at stake. Besides its consistent reliability and storied history, the USPS is one of the last institutions that provide a gateway to a comfortable living for those with limited options. There are no degree or diploma requirements. Nearly 100,000 employees are veterans, and the ones I knew were comfortable in the work because it resembled the structure and management hierarchies they experienced in the military.

We’re going to kill one of the last good public institutions so that private enterprise can deliver a few more packages for less money.

While the postal service may survive privatization in name, hundreds of thousands will lose the reliability of knowing that they have a career—an actual pathway to something like middle-class comfort—instead of just another temporary job that can be taken from under them at the whims of the profiteers. Its destruction would mean the end of a connected country—those gifts and packages to families in the rural corners of America, letters to incarcerated loved ones, and money orders for those without easy access to a bank. We’re going to kill one of the last good public institutions so that private enterprise can deliver a few more packages for less money while the rest of the country suffers, losing a massive piece of our essential sense of community.

“I know for a fact there are plenty of branches here in Philadelphia that have it worse than us,” said a carrier of over 20 years. “We’re at least getting all the mail out. For now, at least, until this new guy’s impossible shit gets started.”

The “new guy” is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a significant Republican fundraiser and Trump donor who took office in June of this year. Adding to the skepticism is the fact that President Trump has already gone on the record as wanting to privatize the postal service in 2018. Among carriers spoken to for this story, the consensus was that it’s not a matter of if DeJoy’s endgame is forcing privatization but when.

“This talk of taking away hours or privatizing has been going on for a long time, but this one feels a little bit different,” Larry King, a retired carrier of more than 30 years in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, told me. King served as president and vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, or NALC, local branch 520 and currently serves as treasurer. Threats to remove Saturday delivery, move to a five-day delivery schedule, and other cost-cutting measures have been floated since the 1980s. “This time you’ve got a postmaster general that doesn’t know anything about the mail,” he said. “First time in twenty years we’ve had someone with no experience in the post office running things. And he’s got $30 to $70 million [invested] in the competition. So, yeah, I think this time it feels a lot more real.”

DeJoy’s vision for the future of the USPS is littered with the types of efficiency buzzwords that make private equity goons salivate but has no practical path toward implementation without destroying the service and reputation that has made it the most highly regarded federal agency in America. Among the most impractical is the complete elimination of overtime pay and a forced, structured workday that is not to exceed eight hours for any given carrier. For post offices like the one in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a handful of employees indicated that all 70-plus carriers are working 10 to 12 hour days just to clear the mail, it’s an impossible vision and one with implications that are forcing carriers to mentally grapple with decades of training. “That overtime pay really helps with $20,000 of daycare every goddamn year,” said one carrier, who pointed out the most damning implication of removing overtime from thousands of carriers across the country. It’s akin to a massive salary cut for countless workers, with little to no warning or preparation.

While overtime pay is, by definition, above and beyond the expected scope of duties and scope of pay, it’s a vital piece of the puzzle for mail carriers. Among the carriers I spoke with and have known, and the many anecdotes relayed from union people from other areas of the country, there’s a consensus on the best way to use the job to climb the socioeconomic ladder: take advantage of your body while you can. For workers who begin their careers early or keep themselves in physical shape as they age, there are more opportunities for hours. The mail has to get delivered, after all, and there’s usually too much for everyone to manage in the eight allotted hours of pay at the standard hourly rate (starting hourly wage for an entry-level carrier with no previous experience is just over $16).