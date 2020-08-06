Death by a Thousand Cuts for One of America’s Last Great Institutions

My father was a letter carrier for over a decade and got me summer jobs carrying mail when I was in my early twenties. He warned me that marriage mail day was the worst day of the week but also the most lucrative. Carriers that aren’t technically cleared to receive overtime (not on the set “list” of carriers approved for extra duty and pay, a way of controlling salary overhead) get an extra half hour on the clock with minimal reprimand, all because even supervisors understand marriage mail day means extra mail volume, and extra mail volume means extra work. “You get paid by the hour” was the mantra when someone complained about workload, normally met with a begrudging nod. The Sisyphean job of the mail carrier—load the truck, deliver the mail, come back tomorrow to another loaded truck—is only somewhat offset by the knowledge that each full truck means more hours, more wages, another month of putting food on the table.

Since the pandemic and the renewed fight to kill the post office that began shortly thereafter, every day has been marriage mail day. In a suburb in southeastern Pennsylvania, carriers I spoke with said that the entire floor of carriers is working overtime, whereas usually no more than 30 percent previously did so.

The workers say the office is also criminally understaffed. At the height of the pandemic, carriers I spoke with told me people would take leave to avoid exposure to the virus or out of precaution because a spouse or loved one had contracted the illness. A handful of cases among carriers themselves in April also caused a wave of panic and increased reticence to continue putting themselves at risk, much like what happened in post offices across the country, causing significant increases in labor for those that could remain. Despite things returning closer to normal, the workload has remained pretty consistent, and one carrier speculated that it was likely owed to a temporary hiring freeze for new city carrier assistants (the probationary, entry-level carrier designation) during the first few months of social isolation when trainings were halted. “Back in April, we had like twenty open routes,” said another carrier. “Now it’s still like sixteen. We used to lose our minds if there were six or seven open routes.”