This Is How Trump Will Try to Take Down Kamala Harris

Biden’s search for a running mate is getting messier by the day. Over the last few elections, vice presidential candidates have been announced just days before the party conventions, so the pace of Biden’s selection process seems to be well within, if not ahead of precedent. Still, the squabbling over the pick this time around has been highly visible and fraught. We can credit that partially to petty intra-party politics. But there’s also a sense among Democrats that Biden’s choice could be pivotal given his age and the likelihood that Trump will turn attention to the other half of the ticket, if his attacks on Biden continue to fail.

The conservative press has spent the past few weeks dredging up material to deepen Democratic anxieties. Rep. Karen Bass, a fast-rising contender, has had to explain past remarks on Cuba and the Church of Scientology. Former national security adviser Susan Rice’s role in the Benghazi pseudo-scandal has been resurfaced. Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris remains a top-tier candidate, if not the frontrunner, for reasons that have been obvious since the selection process began: She’s conventionally experienced, she’s built a large national profile and political network, and she would satisfy Democratic voters and leaders who want Biden to pick a woman of color. This is not to say that she’s escaped recent scrutiny. Her lack of remorse over the criticisms she leveled at Biden during the primary has reportedly convinced some in the campaign that she’s a inauthentic striver more interested in succeeding Biden than supporting him. Harris’s defenders have countered that slights against her ambition reflect a sexist double standard.

It’s doubtful that this conversation, would be electorally important if Harris were chosen. Voters are used to seeing the critics of primary candidates reverse themselves once those candidates are nominated. As a Biden-Harris campaign would surely point out, the very same thing happened with Mike Pence in 2016. It also seems unlikely that the criticisms Harris received from the left during the primaries will matter much either—Trump, invested in the message that Democrats are dangerously soft on crime, won’t have much of an incentive to highlight her prosecutorial record.

But there is one thing about Harris’s past that Trump and the right are almost certain to focus on if she’s chosen. Briefly in the mid-1990s, Harris, then a deputy district attorney in California’s Alameda County, dated future San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, who was then speaker of the state assembly and a powerful figure in state politics. Brown was married, but he had by then been estranged from his wife for over a decade; his other relationships were frequently reported and commented on in the local press. While they were dating, Brown gave Harris a car and appointed her to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission, where she earned more than $400,000 over the course of five years.

Harris spent her early years in politics defending what she’d accomplished in those positions—“whether you agree or disagree with the system,” she said in 2003, “I did the work”—and trying to distance herself from Brown, who has been investigated multiple times by the FBI. That effort basically succeeded⁠, despite Brown’s attempts to insert himself into her career and affairs. In January 2019, less than a week after Harris launched her presidential campaign, Brown penned a short piece on their relationship for The San Francisco Chronicle. “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” he wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians. The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.” In other words, Harris’ appointments were defensible because they’d been made within a very large and influential political machine and because Harris would go on to promise, almost a decade later, to keep an eye on Brown as district attorney.