The Anti-Democratic Origins of Voter Prediction

Greenfield, a lifelong Democrat with an interest in civil rights, defeating communism, and presidential politics, had been stung by the loss of the Democratic Party candidate Adlai Stevenson to Dwight D. Eisenhower in the presidential election of 1952. That same year, he had also watched CBS unveil a massive computer on election night that tallied returns more quickly than ever before, and accurately forecast Eisenhower’s win. Convinced that such a tool could be harnessed for Democrats, Greenfield assembled a handpicked team of leading behavioral scientists over the next few years. They ultimately constructed what Greenfield called the People Machine, a computer program that analyzed voter data in order to predict election outcomes. The program they sought to create, according to Lepore, was “not, at an elementary level, different from what Cambridge Analytica sold as its services to the Trump and the Brexit ‘Leave’ campaigns in 2015 and 2016.” In the spring of 1959, Simulmatics fed 100,000 voter surveys from Gallup and Roper into the People Machine to create 480 discrete voter profiles—“Midwestern, rural, Protestant, lower income, female” was one example of a voter type—that could then be matched to election returns from past years, and used to make predictions about those voters’ future behavior.

It’s not entirely clear how well the technology ever worked. For example, an analysis produced by the machine suggested that Kennedy could appeal to black and Jewish voters by condemning the anti-Catholic prejudice he himself faced. He did so, and went on to win those groups. But, as Lepore observes, many of the recommendations that Simulmatics gave the Kennedy campaign largely echoed what was “fairly commonplace political wisdom among his close circle of advisers.” The machine was birthed during the height of America’s struggle for global ascendancy, amid a surge of interest from the political class in quantitative analysis. As Lepore notes, the primary preoccupation of social scientists in the United States during the Cold War era was, in essence, “How do voters in a democracy form their opinions? And how can the influence of communism be stopped?” A company like Simulmatics was perfectly positioned to take off—particularly with Greenfield’s personal connections—regardless of whether it truly delivered what it promised. (Or as Lepore puts it, “There’s a lot of puffery and nonsense in the archival trail left behind by flimflam men.”)

As a result, If Then is somewhat less about the People Machine than it is about the people who built the machine, who were all, in various ways, elites (if not outright masters of the universe) of their time. In fact, the Simulmatics Corporation itself doesn’t make its first real appearance in Lepore’s book until about 100 pages in, after a lively guided tour through the cast of characters that would come together to helm the company. Greenfield, the main force behind the company, was an outgoing, well-connected public relations mastermind who “collected people,” Lepore writes, “the way other men collect comic books or old stamps or vintage cars.” That particular talent led him to rub elbows with the academics, programmers, and politicians who would become enmeshed with Simulmatics. Greenfield recruited Eugene Burdick, a surfer, a political scientist, and the novelist who would go on to write The Ugly American as well as a popular, thinly veiled novel about Simulmatics called The 480 (a reference to the People Machine’s 480 voter types). There was Ithiel de Sola Pool, a onetime communist turned patriotic behavioral scientist who would involve Simulmatics in the Vietnam War and help found MIT’s political science department. And there was Bill McPhee, a moody, occasionally violent alcoholic who would come up with part of the design for the People Machine from the confines of a mental institution.