The Wildly Unequal “Shecession”

Even national-level policy prescriptions to ameliorate labor market disparities by gender or race can sometimes overlook efforts to increase worker power from the bottom up. On Thursday, The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley proposed grounding a new economic recovery in the revamping of anti-discrimination initiatives that would expand workplace opportunities for women, nonwhite workers, and immigrants. Persistent discrimination, he argued, had hobbled the country’s economic growth. In 2018, 86 percent of venture capital funding in Silicon Valley had gone to companies founded by men, and rectifying imbalances like those would kickstart the economy. Tankersley wrote, “If you want to know where the new good jobs will come from—those that will help millions of Americans climb back into the middle class—this is where you should look, to the great untapped talent of America’s women, of its Black men, of the highly skilled immigrants that study after study show to be catalysts of innovation and job creation.”

But missing from his recommendations were any mention of raising the minimum wage, making it easier for workers to unionize, or strengthening other labor protections, all of which have historically been crucial motors of equality for large numbers of women, Black, and immigrant workers in the labor force. While anti-discrimination measures are necessary, alone they’re also insufficient, particularly when they’re aimed at increasing marginalized groups’ access to good jobs rather than making bad jobs better. Directing more venture capital to tech startups led by women, to put it another way, won’t do much to help the millions of other women who make poverty wages, particularly in the wake of the pandemic’s mass layoffs. As Carrazana wrote, “Employers will have their pick of employees, and that will bring salaries down. Low-wage workers feel that drop most intensely. Women make up nearly two-thirds of the 40 lowest paid jobs.”

If in some ways the country has entered a women’s recession, the question remains: Which women will recuperate without much difficulty and which will be left behind? The protracted recovery from the Great Recession, in which the top one percent famously captured the vast majority of income growth, offers an instructive (and not terribly distant) clue. Technocratic efforts to increase “opportunity” over the coming months won’t be enough to lift the majority of women from economic disaster; only a more fundamental reworking of the economy itself can do that.