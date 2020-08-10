The Unfinished Business of Women’s Suffrage

One hundred years on from “woman suffrage,” and women in the United States are still denied the right to vote, whether through outright disenfranchisement for past involvement with the criminal legal system, voter intimidation, bogus claims of “voter fraud,” or the realization—perhaps logical—that there isn’t much worth voting for in a political system that has so often failed and excluded them. The Nineteenth Amendment, under which no state may abridge or deny the right to vote based on sex, was ratified one hundred years ago this August. The women who remain locked out of the franchise are the fractured legacy of a fractured movement.

On August 18, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment was officially ratified—and it’s this date that has become its centenary. This year on August 18, a federal appeals court will hear the case of Rosemary McCoy and Sheila Singleton, two Black women in Florida whose right to vote in the November election hangs in the balance.

All but two states currently deny people convicted of felony offenses their rights to vote—some can regain them upon release, some only after completing parole and probation, and some are barred from voting for the rest of their lives. It is hard to say precisely how many women are currently denied the vote due to felony disenfranchisement. Nationwide, according to a 2016 report by the Sentencing Project, 6.1 million people (of all genders) face felony disenfranchisement. And while more recent figures are not available for women, in 2000, they estimated more than 676,000 women had lost their voting rights under such laws. Over the last four decades, however, the number of women in federal prison, state prison, or jail has increased by 750 percent—from 26,378 in 1980 to 225,060 in 2017. If you add women on parole or under probation, that number goes up to 1.3 million.

All this likely makes women with felony convictions the fastest growing group of United States citizens to be denied their right to vote.

McCoy and Singleton were first stripped of their right to vote due to felony disenfranchisement laws, which date back to the days of the women’s suffrage movement. Singleton was convicted of a felony offense in 2011 and completed her six-month sentence and probation in 2014; McCoy was convicted of three felony offenses and given a two-year sentence with eighteen months probation in 2015, which she completed in 2017. They were supposed to regain their right to vote after completion of their sentences. But now the state of Florida wants to make regaining that right virtually impossible, especially for low-income Black women.

“My family, I have generations going down—many of them died—they went through a lot for us to get the right to vote,” Singleton said. “And for us to still be fighting?”



More than 150 years ago, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper appealed to white women in the suffrage movement, as historian Martha S. Jones recounts her struggle in her forthcoming book, Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All. Harper sought to unify them beyond securing their own right to vote—which meant to fight for Black women. At the time, the predominantly white suffrage movement was wrapped up in debates over who should get the vote first: Black men, or (white) women? But some formed a coalition to demand universal suffrage, not limited by race or sex or class. As Harper would argue in support of such efforts, “We are all bound up together in one great bundle of humanity.”

At the same time, “Harper doubted that white American women would join her in this movement,” writes Jones, and when these coalitions collapsed, Black women went on to form their own organizations to rally for the vote on more expansive terms. Suffrage alone would not be enough. Their movement would span multiple terrains, long past 1920. “The Nineteenth Amendment cracked open a door,” Jones writes. But on the other side was the intimidation and violence the men in their lives already faced at the ballot box, and with the passage of women’s suffrage, “now beset Black women’s lives.”