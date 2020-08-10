The Unfinished Business of Women’s Suffrage

One hundred years on from “woman suffrage,” and women in the United States are still denied the right to vote, whether through outright disenfranchisement for past involvement with the criminal legal system, voter intimidation, bogus claims of “voter fraud,” or the realization—perhaps logical—that there isn’t much worth voting for in a political system that has so often failed and excluded them. The Nineteenth Amendment, under which no state may abridge or deny the right to vote based on sex, was ratified one hundred years ago this August. The women who remain locked out of the franchise are the fractured legacy of a fractured movement.

On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the last state needed to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment—and it’s this year that has become its centenary. This year on August 18, a federal appeals court will hear the case of Rosemary McCoy and Sheila Singleton, two Black women in Florida whose right to vote in the November election hangs in the balance.

All but two states currently deny people convicted of felony offenses their rights to vote—some can regain them upon release, some only after completing parole and probation, and some are barred from voting for the rest of their lives. It is hard to say precisely how many women are currently denied the vote due to felony disenfranchisement. Nationwide, according to a 2016 report by the Sentencing Project, 6.1 million people (of all genders) face felony disenfranchisement. And while more recent figures are not available for women, in 2000, they estimated more than 676,000 women had lost their voting rights under such laws. Over the last four decades, however, the number of women in federal prison, state prison, or jail has increased by 750 percent—from 26,378 in 1980 to 225,060 in 2017. If you add women on parole or under probation, that number goes up to 1.3 million.