Farms Can’t Save the Planet

Even in serious climate forums, the soil sequestration opportunity has rippled uncritically through the mainstream. “American farming should be one of the key pillars of how we combat climate change,” Pete Buttigieg repeated all through rural Iowa and on several debate stages in his quest for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden added soil sequestration to his climate platform in July. It’s a savvy strategy for many politicians: As Politico reported this week, rural voters love this idea, with 84 percent across the board supporting climate legislation that is specifically phrased as “helping farmers.” Farmers themselves are sick of being blamed for environmental issues, and any idea that involves a new revenue stream is likely to earn support; environmental policies are usually regulations with more punishments than incentives, and USDA conservation programs are effective but underfunded.

It all sounds too good to be true—and it is.

If the proposition sounds good to farmers, it sounds even better to industrial agriculture and large corporations in other sectors. With the corporate class facing more pressure than ever from investors and consumers to pose as warriors in the “fight against climate change,” the will to establish carbon markets for soil sequestration is stronger than ever. Though efforts have gained ground and then stalled in the recent past, this time could be different. Just two weeks before the Senate introduced its bill, big-money farming startup Indigo Agriculture led the way with an out-of-the-blue announcement that it was establishing a self-financed carbon market.

It all sounds too good to be true—and it is. While support for soil carbon is forging unprecedented partnerships, its scientific basis is collapsing. A comprehensive feature on the subject by Gabriel Popkin in Yale E360 emerged this spring; two months later, Mother Jones editor Maddie Oatman penned a similar investigation. Their findings were clear: The science of soil carbon, to put it literally, lacks depth. The first generation of studies that documented buildup of soil carbon on farmland only took measurements that went at most a foot deep. Once scientists began looking at meter-deep sections of soil, Popkin reports, they found that while carbon had been gained in the upper layers, it had also been lost down below. The result was that carbon had basically been shifted around rather than being captured and stored. The USDA’s main tool for filing soil data only measures the first 30 centimeters, about a foot.