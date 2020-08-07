The Deadly Coronavirus Vaccine Gold Rush

Combine these realities with an administration hell-bent on getting a coronavirus vaccine approved before the election and the legal authority to bypass usual clinical trial requirements, and you have a recipe for disaster. It would be a nightmare scenario for a vaccine that was actively dangerous to be rushed to market; tens of millions of doses could be administered before the health risks became clear.



But a vaccine doesn’t need to cause damage to the human body to be dangerous overall. As Dr. Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, noted in a recent New York Times op-ed, “a weak vaccine might be worse than no vaccine at all.” If a vaccine that turns out to protect only a minority of the population is approved—the World Health Organization says a vaccine needs to be effective in at least 50 percent of the population to be effective—it may cause “people who are only slightly protected to behave as if they are invulnerable,” Dean wrote. Imagine if those who received a vaccine stopped wearing masks or started going back to crowded bars or swimming pools yet only had a 30 or 40 percent chance of being protected from catching and spreading the virus.



But the financial incentives push the other direction, away from safety and caution. Drug company executives have already reaped huge rewards from coronavirus vaccine candidates that are not even close to market. The New York Times reported recently that executives at some of the companies developing potential vaccines have seen huge payouts from stock price increases. Moderna, which has received nearly a billion dollars in government funding to develop a vaccine, has seen its stock price triple, according to the Times; company insiders have sold almost $248 million in stock since it announced it was working on the vaccine in January, “most of it after the company was selected in April to receive federal funding to support its vaccine efforts.”



The chief executive of Vaxart, another company working on a vaccine that employs just 15 people, received stock options valued at $4.3 million when he took the job in mid-June. Those options are now worth more than $28 million. On a call with investors, he claimed that “it’s OK to make a profit from Covid vaccines, as long as you’re not profiteering.” (Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans are at risk of eviction and homelessness.)



That the free market might serve as the referee in this instance seems dramatically too optimistic—Merck still exists, after all.

At Novavax, executives are set to collect huge rewards even if their vaccine never makes it to market because of stock options that are set to be awarded if the vaccine makes it to a Phase 2 clinical trial. Novavax stock is worth 31 times what it was worth in January, according to The Washington Post. A recent New York Times story on the vaccine push noted that there are financial risks for drug companies in pushing an unproven vaccine, too, since a failed vaccine could “jeopardize their broader business.” That the free market might serve as the referee in this instance seems dramatically too optimistic—Merck still exists, after all.



Moderna recently announced that it has been charging the highest price yet per dose of the vaccine, between $32 and $37 per dose. If patients require two doses, administering the vaccine to every American at $37 per dose would net $24 billion in sales. The company claimed it would be “responsible on price, well below value, during the pandemic.” (“Value” means almost nothing here—can you put a value on ending a global pandemic?) As the advocacy group Public Citizen noted, this means we may end up paying twice for the vaccine: Once in almost $1 billion worth of government funding for its development and again to actually receive the vaccine.



It is vanishingly unlikely that all the vaccine candidates the government has now funded to the tune of billions of dollars will end up being effective. We can’t even be sure that any of them will work. This doesn’t mean that we should never fund drugs that we aren’t sure will work; for a start, that’s impossible. The government should actually be funding more drugs, including drugs that pharmaceutical companies don’t want to pursue because they believe they wouldn’t profit sufficiently from them. The government should be funding the development and manufacture of all drugs.



The invention of new drugs isn’t that different from other forms of scientific discovery. At its heart, drug development is still just a process of unlocking the secrets of the inexplicable universe we find ourselves in; these molecules do this thing to the human body, preventing or treating this illness, and so on. The results of this process don’t need to be trapped behind a wall of profit, funded by inscrutable Wall Street firms, or guided by prospective revenue.

