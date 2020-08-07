The Deadly Coronavirus Vaccine Gold Rush

Over the last 20 years, a number of high-profile cases has revealed how Big Pharma hides data that wouldn’t support the approval of their drugs or even data that would reveal the drugs were dangerous. One of the most deadly cases in recent memory involved the painkiller Vioxx. Merck, the company that made the drug, dragged its feet after research–conducted after the drug was approved and brought to market–showed patients who took the drug were at higher risk of heart attacks. In 2004, five years after it was introduced, Vioxx was withdrawn from the market; Merck eventually paid a fine of $950 million. This was a small price to pay: In the year 2003 alone, the company sold $2.5 billion worth of its deadly snake oil. A Lancet study would later estimate that 38,000 people died from taking Vioxx. No one went to jail.



There may be no more famous or deadly example of pharma malfeasance than the opioid epidemic. It’s now well-known that Purdue Pharma pushed aggressively to sell its drug OxyContin despite knowing that it was addictive and dangerous. Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioid overdoses. As Eric Levitz noted in a 2016 New York piece, the ability to sell drugs at such massively inflated costs gives companies a “multibillion-dollar motivation to ignore—or suppress—evidence that your drug does more harm than good.”



These are extreme examples, but they are the inevitable result of a system that gives drug companies immense control over what evidence about their drugs reaches the public.

These are extreme examples, but they are the inevitable result of a system that gives drug companies immense control over what evidence about their drugs reaches the public. The proportion of drug trials funded by pharmaceutical companies has grown dramatically: A Washington Post report from 2012 found that 60 of 73 original studies of new drugs in The New England Journal of Medicine were funded by drug companies, and 37 had lead authors who had been paid by the companies in the past. A 2014 report by the Public Accounts of Committee in Britain’s House of Commons found that trials showing drugs to be effective were about twice as likely to be published as those showing they weren’t and that half of all clinical trials were not publicly available. In 2019, The Washington Post reported that Pfizer had chosen not to share data that may have shown one of its drugs, Enbrel, had benefits in treating Alzheimer’s—possibly because the drug was near the end of its patent, and therefore they “they won’t be making any money off of it,” as one former pharmaceutical executive told the paper.

