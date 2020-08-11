A Radical Movement to Take Back Our Cities

A protest is a living organism; it is constantly breathing and growing. Every cell of it does not perform the same function or necessarily communicate directly with every other cell. When VOCAL-NY, which serves low-income and unhoused people particularly impacted by HIV/AIDS, organized the first iteration of the protest encampment at City Hall in late June, it was called Occupy City Hall. Its commonly understood demand was a $1 billion budget cut to the New York Police Department, or NYPD. After the budget was finally passed on July 1 with little more than semantic gestures remaking the police budget, the encampment went through a change in organizing leadership; its message became bigger and in some ways more theoretical, and it changed its name to Abolition Park. On any given day there would be equal parts art, political education and teach-ins, domestic and logistical work, snack-eating, and a general sense of ease, care, and fun.

When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio justified the eviction, he made sure to clarify that he believed it was “an American value to respect the right to protest” but also that “we don’t allow encampments around this city.” The City Hall encampment became “less and less about protests,” he said, “more and more, it became an area where homeless folks are gathering.” This distinction between the protest and the encampment is really a distinction between the customer and the New Yorker, between the deserving and the undeserving—the moral and the immoral—user of public space. But there is no such legitimate distinction in a truly public space. The idea that homeless encampments and those experiencing homelessness are absent a politic is a rhetorical trick that politicians use to dehumanize and dilute the actions and messaging of unhoused protesters, particularly at a moment when national uprisings pose urgent questions about who gets to exist in public, who has a right to the city and its streets, and who is allowed to partake in the shared sense of urban belonging.

In mid-July, The Indypendent reported that many of the unhoused residents of the encampment said they consciously chose it over the city’s shelter system. “The homeless at the camp have chosen to be a part of the encampment’s conscious community,” Amba Guerguerian wrote. “Housing is at the forefront of most residents’ minds when they consider the systematized racism prevalent in New York and the wider United States, especially during a summer when the threat of eviction looms for so many. Many occupiers see providing resources at Abolition Park as a step in the direction of a world free of housing crises.”