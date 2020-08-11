A Radical Movement to Take Back Our Cities

Housing is at the forefront of most residents’ minds when they consider the systematized racism prevalent in New York and the wider United States, especially during a summer when the threat of eviction looms for so many. Many occupiers see providing resources at Abolition Park as a step in the direction of a world free of housing crises.

Since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protest encampments have sprung up all over the country, physical spaces that call attention to the dual crises of police brutality and housing insecurity in the midst of a pandemic. Those displaced by the unrest in Minneapolis began setting up tents in Powderhorn Park—near the site of Floyd’s murder—in June, partly to protest the condition of the city’s shelters. The local residents initially made the collective decision to keep the site police-free. Volunteers and residents collaborated with American Indian Movement organizers and various nonprofits to help maintain it. The site grew to about 500 tents before it was cleared on July 20.

In Seattle, the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, demanded the city cut its police budget by half. Protesters rallied around the East Precinct until it was abandoned by the police on June 8, after which they occupied it and declared it a no-cop zone. Seattle has the third-largest homeless population in the country; the city had already, earlier in the pandemic, evicted a homeless encampment despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly urging against it. One of the volunteers estimated that over half the residents of the encampment were otherwise homeless. CHOP was cleared on July 1 after incidents of gun violence in which two people were killed.

These encampments weren’t any kind of utopia. They saw crime, overdoses, and violence. They were perhaps mundane in that way. But evicting encampments does nothing to resolve violence or need; these are all public health crises that the residents are in danger of even after the city removes them. CHOP residents acknowledged to a CNN reporter that the gang members involved in the shootings in Seattle were “victims of the same system” of white supremacy and capitalism as were the protesters. “Violence is not born out of what CHOP did,” said a member of the encampment’s security team. “Violence moved to CHOP.”

In our increasingly commodified cities, where the sanctity of private property reigns (conditions that are only more deeply entrenched by the pandemic), it has become more and more urgent to question the meaning of public space: those it can really belong to, those it is given to, and those who are forced to take it. The last few months have shown us that public space can be reconfigured as private property and can exclude those whom cities deem unworthy. At the same time, though, the movement to reclaim public space has grown, drawing on radical history and building new solidarities. Then as now, these are the spaces and relationships where radical communities have been formed, where revolution has been imagined, where new worlds have been glimpsed.

Squatting’s history is long and political, the cursed child of the marriage between police brutality and the housing crisis. In the 1970s, New York City saw a wave of housing activism led by squatters after the city’s deep debt launched a new “crisis regime” and a rollback of municipal services in minority neighborhoods. In his nonfiction account The Autonomous City: A History of Urban Squatting, Alexander Vasudevan notes the “new forms of systems analysis and management whose origins were firmly rooted in military operations and civil defense planning” that took over certain public services in the city; they ended up cutting the number of fire stations in poor neighborhoods, and entire blocks burnt to the ground. By 1980, almost 8 percent of the entire Bronx had been lost to this “epidemic of conflagration.”

In the midst of this rampant crisis, coupled with the AIDS epidemic and worsening anti-homeless surveillance with the subway sanitization, squatters occupied and rehabilitated buildings that would otherwise have been demolished. In the summer of 1985, the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, or ACORN, occupied 25 buildings in East New York, part of their long and sustained protest against the federal Urban Homesteading program. The city took out a restraining order on ACORN but, amid growing local support, eventually allowed the squatters financial assistance and access to 58 buildings that couldn’t be resold for profit.

In June 1988, in response to the growing number of people living in Tompkins Square Park, the city’s Parks Department instituted a 1 a.m. curfew on the park. Furious, hundreds of protesters demonstrated in the park that August chanting, “It’s our fucking park, you don’t live here” and brandishing signs that read “Gentrification is class war, fight back.” What followed was a police riot. New York Police Department officers concealing their badges entered the park, backed up by more police on horseback and sharpshooters on neighboring roofs, and began beating and attacking not only the residents of the park but confused residents of the surrounding streets as well.

But many of the squatters flatly refused to be fully evicted, remaining in the park as “both an encampment for the homeless and as a ‘firewall’ of sorts that would protect and immunize the neighborhood against further gentrification,” Vasudevan writes. Following the Tompkins Square Park riot, many people returned; by 1989 there were about 300 people living in the park. It wasn’t until 1991 that the park was cleared entirely, locked up and guarded by 50 permanently stationed cops for the next two years. A series of “not-so-mysterious” fires destroyed several of the surrounding Lower East Side squats as well.