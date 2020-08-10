The Christian Devotion to a White America

Latter-day scholars and polemicists will never resolve the question of whether the continuation of slavery was a price too high to establish the United States as an independent nation under the Constitution. Similarly, no one can offer any definitive assessment of whether the deadliest war in American history in terms of total battlefield deaths by Americans (North and South) was necessary to end slavery definitively. The treatment of the former slaves and their descendants, both during Reconstruction and down to the present day, will likewise forever be questioned and debated.

But some key points about the legacies of slavery in shaping current political debates are particularly salient. One is the responsibility of Christianity in the establishment and perpetuation of slavery as well as its role in present-day support for white supremacy and discrimination against racial minorities. This is the subject of a new book White Too Long by Robert P. Jones, founder of the Public Religion Research Institute.

The undeniable fact is that there are many passages in the Bible that support slavery in both the old and new testaments. They were frequently invoked by defenders of slavery to justify that peculiar institution. Senator Davis said of slavery during the same speech: “It was established by decree of Almighty God … it is sanctioned in the Bible, in both Testaments, from Genesis to Revelations [sic].”