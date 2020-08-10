The Christian Devotion to a White America

Latter-day scholars and polemicists will never resolve the question of whether the continuation of slavery was a price too high to establish the United States as an independent nation under the Constitution. Similarly, no one can offer any definitive assessment of whether the deadliest war in American history in terms of total battlefield deaths by Americans (North and South) was necessary to end slavery definitively. The treatment of the former slaves and their descendants, both during Reconstruction and down to the present day, will likewise forever be questioned and debated.

But some key points about the legacies of slavery in shaping current political debates are particularly salient. One is the responsibility of Christianity in the establishment and perpetuation of slavery as well as its role in present-day support for white supremacy and discrimination against racial minorities. This is the subject of a new book White Too Long by Robert P. Jones, founder of the Public Religion Research Institute.

The undeniable fact is that there are many passages in the Bible that support slavery in both the old and new testaments. They were frequently invoked by defenders of slavery to justify that peculiar institution. Senator Davis said of slavery during the same speech: “It was established by decree of Almighty God … it is sanctioned in the Bible, in both Testaments, from Genesis to Revelations [sic].”

James H. Hammond, who served as representative, governor, and senator from South Carolina, was even more adamant, arguing that the Bible demanded the existence of slavery (emphasis in original):

It is impossible, therefore, to suppose that slavery is contrary to the Will of God…. We accept the Bible terms as the definition of our slavery, and its precepts as the guide of our conduct…. I think, then, I may safely conclude, and I firmly believe, that American slavery is not only not a sin, but specially commanded by God through Moses, and approved by Christ through His Apostles.

Of course, the abolitionists responded with biblical arguments of their own for why slavery was abhorrent. Although they essentially won the debate by default when the Union was victorious in the Civil War, the defensive posture of the South toward slavery lives on today in the form of evangelicalism, biblical literalism, and Christian fundamentalism.

In debates with abolitionists, defenders of slavery found it necessary to take the Bible literally in order to get maximum value from its many pro-slavery passages. In this way, they could ignore the general thrust of Christ’s teachings to love our fellow man. Defenders of slavery also found it expedient to support an originalist interpretation of the Constitution because of its implicit support for slavery. Thus, religious fundamentalism and constitutional originalism underpinned the conservatism that was the hallmark of the southern zeitgeist. The historian Clement Eaton put it in The Growth of Southern Civilization:

The religious belief of an overwhelming majority of Southerners in 1860 was of a type that would today be called fundamentalism, resting on a literal interpretation of the Bible…. Religious conservatism had its counterpart in political conservatism, expressed in almost an idolatry of the federal Constitution as interpreted by the Virginia and Kentucky resolutions of 1798.

Equally troubling is another article of faith among Southern slave-holding Christians: the notion that racial discrimination is justified by Christianity. This belief derives in part from a passage of the Bible in the Book of Genesis where Noah’s son Ham sees his father’s nakedness and is cursed for it, causing him and his descendants to be marked. Many segregation-minded biblical literalists continue to believe that the black race was created by this mark and thus carries Noah’s curse, or the curse of Ham, for all time. Many also believe that Jesus was white, contrary to all historical evidence.

The utterly nonsensical theory that black people are born cursed by God because of some trivial event millennia ago could easily be dismissed—except that there is much evidence that many Christian fundamentalists accept it, at least implicitly. It was also part of the official doctrine of the Mormon Church throughout most of its history before its eventual abandonment. Jones explains how different strands of Christian theology vitally underpin the defense of white supremacy today: