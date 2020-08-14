The Secret History of Ronald Reagan’s Letters

You can find them filed away in the papers of Hannaford and Deaver at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. They frequently praised books and articles the recipient had written. On December 14, 1978, for example, an SP letter went out to The New York Times’s most liberal columnist Anthony Lewis, responding to his piece about famous Kennedy assassination conspiracy theorist Mark Lane. “It is probably safe to say that over the years, had we compared notes, we would have found ourselves in disagreement on many issues,” the letter ran. “But when your column ‘The Mark of Zorro’ caught up with me on my return from Europe the other day, I found myself in agreement with every paragraph. Perhaps we can become co-chairmen of the Ad Hoc Committee to Tune Out Mark Lane.… Thanks for saying what needed saying.… Sincerely, Ronald Reagan.”

The rightward-tending Democratic Party intellectuals of the 1960s and ’70s—the “neoconservatives”—were a special focus. For instance, an SP letter went out to “Norman and Midge”: Norman Podhoretz, editor of Commentary, and his wife Midge Decter, of Harper’s. It had Reagan claiming to have “finally caught up with the Sunday New York Times of June 11 and your article ‘The Cold War Again.’ I think you made an excellent point about the semantic differential in the U.S. and Soviet interpretations of agreements such as SALT I and SALT II.”

Another special focus was moderate Republican elected officials. “Dear Pete,” a letter ran to Delaware’s Governor du Pont. “I saw an item the other day about your signing into law a bill which allows Delaware motorcyclists to ride without helmets. I agree with your remark that anyone who does so is ‘damn foolish,’ but I agree wholeheartedly with your action. We went through the same thing in Sacramento, with the same conclusion—it just wasn’t any of government’s business.”