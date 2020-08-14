The Secret History of Ronald Reagan’s Letters

Ronald Reagan began laying the groundwork for his 1980 presidential run almost immediately after his defeat in his campaign for the 1976 Republican nomination. The work consisted primarily of hundreds of speeches in hotel ballrooms across the country. The most important addressed high-minded fora like the Foreign Policy Association in New York and the Public Affairs Council in Washington, D.C., from texts carefully worked over by many hands in order to present the former governor as a dignified statesman in the broad center of respectable opinion.

The vast majority, however, were stops on what Reagan termed the “mashed potato circuit.” It was there that, for a $5,000 fee, Reagan presented the same sort of fantastical anti-big government parables he’d been offering up to gatherings of trade organizations, civic clubs, conservative groups, and (for a discount) Republican organizations since the early 1960s—with plenty of loony Cold War panic stirred in for good measure. For instance, the time in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1977, when he fantastically claimed that the Soviet Union had sent 20 million young people into the countryside to practice reconstructing their society in the event of nuclear war. The Soviets had supposedly also “dispersed their industry” in preparation for an ultimatum the Kremlin intended to issue to the United States “as early as next year and at least by 1981”: Surrender, or face Armageddon. According to Reagan, the Soviets believed “that if there was such a nuclear exchange, they could destroy us and we couldn’t destroy them.”

He sounded like Dr. Strangelove. Which presented quite the dilemma for the Reagan aides who wrote those statesmanlike speeches, like Peter Hannaford and Michael Deaver—who hoped to reassure establishment elites that, despite what you might have heard about Ronald Reagan being a dangerous extremist, he actually was one of them.

By 1978, any number of initiatives were underway to advance that crucial political goal. One went by the acronym PTWWT. That stood for “People to Whom We Talk”: a continually updated list distributed to reporters to reassure them of Reagan’s association with distinguished foreign policy personages like Henry Kissinger, NATO commander Alexander Haig, and Harry Rowen of the RAND Corporation.

A related effort was the “SP Program”: a formal process for staffers to draft letters to opinion leaders for the governor to “sign personally.”