Trump’s “Blasphemous” Attacks on Biden Were Torn From the Republican Hymnal

In the years since, Catholic leaders and others have protested the scope and design of that solution; there have been a series of Supreme Court decisions on the matter, including one this very year. As complex as the legal questions involved might be, the motivations behind Romney’s framing of the issue can be understood quite simply⁠—especially when one considers the fact that Romney signed a health care reform bill with effectively the same provisions on birth control into law as governor of Massachusetts. As The Wall Street Journal reported in 2012, Romneycare retained the state’s existing “exception for churches, but not church-affiliated employers, such as Roman Catholic hospitals.” John McDonough, a public health professor at Harvard, told the Journal that contraceptives simply “never came up” while the bill was being debated.

Donald Trump invents attacks on God not because there’s something particularly odious about him but because there’s something particularly odious about the Republican Party.

None of that prevented Romney from invoking a “war on religion.” Neither did the fact that 17 percent of American voters, and nearly a third of Republicans, believed President Obama was a Muslim at the time. With extraordinarily few exceptions, faith-based attacks are simply what the right does⁠: Demolishing personal history and otherizing opponents are precisely what they are crafted to accomplish. Donald Trump invents attacks on God not because there’s something particularly odious about him but because there’s something particularly odious about the Republican Party. It goes without saying that some who’ve spoken out against Trump this week see Mitt Romney as not only a saint but a figure who might have prevented Trumpism had Democrats been kinder to him in 2012. It’s not terribly important whether this is a lie or a mere delusion. What’s critical is that it is wrong. If at some point between now and November Trump says that a Democratic victory will threaten “those Judeo-Christian, Western civilization values that made us such a great and exceptional nation,” he will merely be quoting Romney’s running mate Paul Ryan⁠. This was the message he deployed to rally evangelical voters in a conference call just before the 2012 election.

That those voters remain a mystery to the political press is itself mystifying. There’s been a tendency to suggest that the Christian right has entered into a novel and strange personal covenant with the president—that, for obscure reasons, Trump has been given a special dispensation for his rhetoric and personal behavior that conservative Christians were reluctant to offer. This persists even in pieces where Trump’s supporters are given the opportunity to speak candidly and clearly for themselves about their support for him. In a dispatch on evangelicals in Iowa this week, for instance, The New York Times’s Elizabeth Dias concluded that Trump’s strength with social conservatives is best explained by his unique role as “their protector.” Trump, she wrote, is “the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly.”