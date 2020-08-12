A Government Too Broken to Write $600 Checks

Everyone who has passed through this White House has noticed this stark detachment from the principle of cause-and-effect, and most developed strategies to work around it. Throughout Trump’s tenure, the people who truly figured out how to “manage” him weren’t the generals or intelligence community lifers or nonpartisan civil servants; they were Tea Party congressmen, who treated him as little more than a stupid vehicle for their incredibly unpopular agenda. Early in his term, it was Mick Mulvaney’s job to ensure that Trumpism adhered to the gospel of movement conservatism, no matter how damaging it was to Trump’s political brand. Now, Mark Meadows is the person in charge of ensuring that Mnuchin—who has no principles beyond a traditional American rich guy’s belief in the American government’s responsibility to the S&P 500—doesn’t get to yes.

The things we need are simple: Enhanced unemployment was more effectively administered than other programs intended to pause the economy for the sake of a lockdown, and the need for it is not going away any time soon. State and local governments face budgetary craters in large part because there has simply been no federal program to defeat Covid-19; they need money. Struggling homeowners need mortgage relief, and renters need to pay rent. A functional government would have taken what was working in May and simply extended it. It should have been easy: Unlike containing the virus, containing the economic fallout only requires cutting checks, one of the few things our dysfunctional government is still able to do. But now, even that one task has turned out to be too hard. Almost no one in Washington has any experience working in a functional government. Most of the Senate has only experienced legislative paralysis and gridlock.

It took a massive stock market panic to win Americans the most generous social welfare policy enacted in many years. It took fathomless ineptitude on the part of the president and blithe disinterest on the part of his most powerful congressional ally to lose it, along with the hope that additional help will be on the way any time soon.