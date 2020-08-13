Fox News Is Leading the Attack on Kamala Harris

On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson tried to channel Edward R. Murrow. Discussing Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Carlson flew into a rage after being challenged by consultant Richard Goodstein. “So it begins! You’re not allowed to criticize her!” Carlson fumed. “I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism because on this show, no one is immune from criticism. Our political leaders must be held to account: That’s our job.”

Goodstein’s offense? Correcting Carlson’s pronunciation of “Kamala.” As anyone who paid the slightest attention to the interminable Democratic primary knows, it’s pronounced “COMMA-la.” Carlson, who certainly knows this, kept calling her “CAM-ala.” It isn’t a particularly tough name to pronounce correctly. But Carlson was intent on disrespecting the California senator, then using her name to claim that it was, as usual, the left that was out of line. Carlson then continued butchering Harris’s name. The following evening, he built a statement out of the reaction to his repeated mispronunciation of “Kamala”—and then claimed that Harris would give Covid-19 vaccines to people of color first.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Compared to the rest of Fox News’s programming in the wake of Harris’s selection, Carlson’s tantrum was subtle. In one of the most egregious examples of the Trump-Fox feedback loop yet, the network’s hosts spent much of Tuesday night reading from the Trump campaign’s playbook: Harris is foreign, they suggested, and intent on seizing power for dark purposes. Biden, meanwhile, is a doddering fool, controlled by powers he is not cogent enough to discern. It amounted to an hours-long anti-Harris campaign ad—one that was striking because it was sleeker and punchier than the attacks coming out of the Trump campaign.



Harris has been a strong favorite in the veepstakes for months. Despite acres of lead time, Trump and the Republican National Committee came up with a muddled message. Harris, in their version, is both too tough on crime (having been a prosecutor who played a role in the rise of mass incarceration in California) and too soft on crime (her goal is to bring anarchy and violence to every city in America). She is both a cynical careerist and a doctrinaire Marxist set on ending private enterprise.



On Fox, there was more focus. The network certainly takes cues from the president, but more often the flow of information works the other way around, with hosts trying to lead Trump where they want him to go. Taking the negative polling that does exist on Harris (during the primary, voters felt she was insincere and too ambitious), they built a demonic caricature. Harris, in their telling, was a mix of Lady Macbeth and Shylock. Carlson said there are “payday lenders who are more sincere.”

