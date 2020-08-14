“Fiasco” Stars the Real Heroes of Boston’s School Desegregation

The effect of Louise Day Hicks’s voice lay as much in its texture as her words. She was careful to keep her racism from spilling into the explicit, so when the United States Supreme Court ruled in 1965 that “delays in desegregating school systems are no longer tolerable,” she used soft, grandmotherly tones to make her acid remarks. “If the suburbs are so interested in solving the problems of the Negro,’’ she cooed in 1966, “why don’t they build subsidized housing for them?’’

Hicks, who was elected chairperson of the Boston School Committee in 1961 and became famous for opposing desegregation, was implying that America’s legislators all lived out in the suburbs; their kids weren’t the city whites who’d be forced to share classrooms with bussed-in Black children, so how could they possibly understand? It’s precisely the kind of bad-faith twisting of civil rights rhetoric that Leon Neyfakh investigates in the new season of “Fiasco” in “The Battle for Boston” about the so-called Boston busing crisis.

That term is a misnomer, we learn in the very first episode. Neyfakh tells us that sources hung up on him when he mentioned the word “busing.” That was Hicks’s dog whistle term, former Boston National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Tom Atkins explains, not theirs: “Busing was a nationwide codeword.... They didn’t have to tell us what it meant. We knew what it meant.” History is made of language, and language is slippery, these anecdotes show: We grow up using the bigots’ vocabulary without even knowing it.

Ostensibly well-known but actually little understood episodes in American twentieth-century history are Neyfakh’s specialty. After leaving Slate and his popular podcast “Slow Burn,” which had delighted listeners with its ground-up retelling of the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, he took the historical format over to Luminary, a subscription app, in the form of “Fiasco.” The previous two seasons have covered the 2000 presidential election recount in Florida and Iran-Contra. The famous backlash to the equal education movement in the 1970s fits right into the theme: Many people learned about it in grade school and have the level of understanding to match.

Over the first half of the series (four of a total eight episodes were released to reviewers), Neyfakh introduces us to the real lead characters in this story while laying out the deeper context necessary to understand their significance. After the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decisions in 1954 and 1955, school boards responded by commissioning investigations into racial inequality in the classroom. In 1963, Ruth Batson was appointed to lead Boston’s effort. A local mother herself, she found that schools with all-white student bodies had gleaming new facilities, but the all-Black schools in Roxbury made do with broken crayons and what teacher Jean McGuire called “boxes of old, beat-up pencils.” When Batson met with their invariably white principals, they said wildly racist things to her face.