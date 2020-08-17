“Being Vegan Doesn’t Save My Ass When Fires Come”

In late October 2019, the Kincade Fire spread from the area near a power plant in northern Sonoma County, California, to the towns of Windsor and Healdsburg and to the northeast part of Santa Rosa. It burned 77,758 acres of land and destroyed 374 buildings. The fire prompted the largest mass evacuation—200,000 people—in county history.

KerryAnn Laufer, a textile and pottery artist, got the alert to evacuate around 10:30 a.m. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got five-and-a-half hours,’” she said. She made some tough choices: two suitcases; some documents; her two 40-year-old Amazon parrots; and her 14-year-old cat. “I wish now that I took some pictures, too.”

As she left her house in Healdsburg to drive 15 miles to a friend’s house in Santa Rosa, the fires were still about 20 miles away, and the winds hadn’t picked up yet. The sky was bright blue and clear, and there was no fire or smoke in sight. Laufer dropped her parrots and her cat at a veterinary hospital on the way.

Laufer felt relatively calm on her drive. After all, this was her third wildfire evacuation.

“It looked like a beautiful day, and everybody was leaving in such a calm and orderly way,“ Laufer said. “The emergency personnel were so ahead of everything. Everybody was prepared to follow the fire precautions. Our community experienced the Tubbs Fire only two years ago.”