Lessons From the Frontlines of Global Warming

Floridians Tom and Linda Cianos, newly terrified of storms after being trapped in their house for 10 hours as Hurricane Irma pounded their walls, are also thinking about moving away. They increasingly feel, though, that the scale and impact of climate change mean “there’s nowhere to run to.” They used to think climate change was decades away. “I’m very, very, very scared and concerned,” Tom told the project. “I’m almost glad that we’re near the end of our lives. I really don’t think we’re going to fix this one ... I think maybe what we need to talk about is how we’re going to live with it.”

“You start believing in the human race again.”

Moving to a better place isn’t an option if you’re struggling to survive day to day. Wedding photographer Anjali Ponni Rajkumar saw that when record monsoons and devastating floods hit slum dwellers in Chennai, India. When the more fortunate arrived with pizzas, those living in huts got angry and threw them back, resentful of the inequality that leaves them so exposed. While Rakjumar’s family can store a truckload of water at home, poor residents stand in lines each day to buy a single bucket of clean water. Rakjumar blames government corruption and mismanagement.

Instability, dislocation, and disproportionate devastation for poorer populations are growing. But these climate-induced jolts are also spurring survivors to rethink their priorities and assumptions. After the 2018 Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles burned down his family’s house, architect Greg Kochanowski was stunned by the level of community support, both from neighbors and strangers. “Everywhere we turned, people were offering something—money, clothing, food, a place to rent,” he said, acknowledging that his family is still grieving over the loss. “You start believing in the human race again.”