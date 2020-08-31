The Hell of Being a Black Cop

Or how about Milton Green, another Black St. Louis police officer. He was shot by a white officer in 2017 after he attempted to assist officers during a foot pursuit while he was off-duty. Out of uniform, he was ordered to the ground by an officer when he first appeared with his weapon. But he was subsequently identified and acknowledged as an officer by a detective at the scene. Then, while he talked calmly with the detective, another white officer walked up and shot him on sight. His injuries cost him his career. He was in danger of losing his home.

The city’s predominantly white police union, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has shown nothing but indifference and contempt for these two victims of police brutality. The SLPOA is not unique in this regard: This is the way police unions across the country treat Black officers. Many a racist and white supremacist finds a home in a police union. There is no “All Blue” talk for Hall or Green. Police unions are responsive to Black officers when Black officers tangle with the Black community. Then they have something to say. Only then can union leaders put aside their pathological disregard for Black life.

Many a racist and white supremacist finds a home in a police union.

Some reformers have called for the abolition of police unions, which have proved resistant to all kinds of reform and remain contemptuous of their democratically elected partners in civilian government. The problem with that argument is that we still need a collective response to police racism; we need collective power. We need a movement that includes Black officers from coast to coast. More than that: a movement that includes any group marginalized on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. Forming a critical mass of these officers and uniting with those standing up for Black Lives—our lives—should be our work and focus right now.