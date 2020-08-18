The Democrats Choose Politics Over Ideological Purity

The Danes have a word, popular these days as a design concept, called “hygge.” Loosely translated as “cozy,” it conjures up sweaters, slippers, a roaring fireplace, woolen lap rugs draped on furniture, and a general feeling of unaffected well-being.

Monday night, in the midst of a pandemic, the Democrats pulled off the first hygge political convention in history.

There were a few try-too-hard visual missteps: Former Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich stood at a crossroads to illustrate that America is at a, you guessed it, crossroads. And Bernie Sanders may have taken hygge to Nordic extremes by speaking in front of cords of fireplace-ready wood as he gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden.

But for the most part, there was an ease, a comfort, and a rare sense of authenticity to this convention of shut-ins. By not even trying to deliver thundering convention oratory to a silent audience of bookcases and living room plants, the Democrats achieved an easy twenty-first-century conversational tone.

More than anything, the successful opening night of the convention was a tribute to planning. While Donald Trump’s campaign has hopscotched from Charlotte to Jacksonville to the White House lawn in search of a friendly venue in which the president could deliver a super-spreader acceptance speech, the Democrats listened to science from the beginning. And those extra months of preparation made all the difference.