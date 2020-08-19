Madison Cawthorn Is the Future of the Republican Party

Without rendering judgment on his politics—which may have been considered extreme in another era but are now coded as “normal” simply because they reflect the politics of the current regime—outlets like CNN and NPR treated the novelty of his youth as an interesting and laudatory thing. He was one of the political media’s favorite animals: a Rising Star.

Of course, to be a 24-year-old fervid Donald Trump supporter, as Cawthorn proudly claims to be, is itself highly unusual. (“I support our great president,” he said in a statement clarifying that he didn’t believe his upset victory was a repudiation of Trump.) Fewer than 30 percent of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 29 plan to vote for Donald Trump in November, according to Pew. Even that number overstates his true support among young people: A mere 14 percent of Americans between the ages 18 and 29 “very strongly approve” of his performance as president; 59 percent “very strongly disapprove.”

Yet until recently, no one had bothered to ask how Cawthorn came to love Donald Trump, the president so many of his peers and contemporaries despise. In the news stories published in the days after he won his primary, Cawthorn just seemed to love tradition, the Second Amendment, and the armed forces, which he nearly joined before his car accident.