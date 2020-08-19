Madison Cawthorn Is the Future of the Republican Party

In a June primary, a photogenic Zoomer Republican named Madison Cawthorn beat a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump to fill the North Carolina House formerly occupied by seat of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows. In the breathless aftermath, CNN ran a story introducing the “political newcomer” as “a staunch conservative” who was “partially paralyzed in a 2014 car accident” and who “is an owner of a real estate investment company and a motivational speaker.”

NPR described his profession, succinctly, as “real estate investor.” He had “campaigned as ‘pro-Trump, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment’ and emphasized his family’s deep roots in the state.” None of that is particularly notable; the same could be said of any “normal” Republican. The unusual, and hence newsworthy, thing about Cawthorn was his youth: If elected (the seat is Republican-leaning), he will be the youngest member of Congress by some years.

Without rendering judgment on his politics—which may have been considered extreme in another era, but are now coded as “normal” simply because they reflect the politics of the current regime—outlets like CNN and NPR treated the novelty of his youth as an interesting and laudatory thing. He was one of the political media’s favorite animals: a Rising Star.

Of course, to be a 24-year-old fervid Donald Trump supporter, as Cawthorn proudly claims to be, is itself highly unusual. (“I support our great president,” he said in a statement clarifying that he didn’t believe his upset victory was a repudiation of Trump.) Fewer than 30 percent of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 29 plan to vote for Donald Trump in November, according to Pew. Even that number overstates his true support among young people: A mere 14 percent of Americans between the ages 18 and 29 “very strongly approve” of his performance as president; 59 percent “very strongly disapprove.”

And yet, until recently, no one had bothered to ask how Cawthorn came to love Donald Trump, the president so many of his peers and contemporaries despise. In the news stories published in the days after he won his primary, Cawthorn just seemed to love tradition, the Second Amendment, and the armed forces, which he nearly joined before his car accident.