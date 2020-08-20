“This Is a Paradise, but a Temporary One”

Hurricane Dorian slammed into Grand Bahama island on September 1, 2019. The storm’s 200 mph winds and torrential rains stalled over the island for more than 40 hours as water levels rose 18 to 23 feet above normal. 70 people lost their lives, and property damages were estimated at about $8.28 billion.

As the president and visual producer of an online news site, Dave Mackey recorded the Category 5 hurricane as it pounded his home on Grand Bahama, battering trees and houses and tossing shipping containers as though they were toys. “The canal across my house was raging like an ocean,” he said. He wasn’t sure he and his wife would make it out alive.



Mackey had experienced and survived two hurricanes before—Jeanne, which hit the island in 1998, and Frances, which hit in 2004. “At that time, I lived in a beachside community, and left my house to stay with friends,” Mackey said. This time, “I chose to stay. I videotaped the hurricane and posted updates online and on social media.”

Mackey built his home to withstand extreme weather conditions with hurricane-resistant windows and doors. “The house is 20 feet up from the water level and it is built on 41 special pilings—heavy stakes to support the foundation instead of a concrete foundation that can crack during the flooding,” he said.

Across the canal, Mackey’s neighbors weren’t as lucky. They lived in a one-story house, which stood only five feet above water level—a new minimum standard set by the government to protect buildings from the impact of hurricanes.