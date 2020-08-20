“This Is a Paradise, but a Temporary One”

“We had agreed to use walkie-talkies to communicate during the storm,” Mackey said. Eventually, the devices failed. “Last time I talked to them—the parents, their daughter, and five dogs had climbed onto their kitchen counter to escape the rising waters inside their house.”

Mackey saw the waters pull away his neighbors’ wall. Part of their roof ripped off, too. “In my panic, I thought they were gone, too,” he said. He didn’t know it, but the neighbors had managed to get out. “This happened just before the stormwater rose up to 20 feet and isolated our area from the bridge, which is the only way to get out from here.”

Once the waters swamped the bridge, Mackey was stranded in his house as the storm hovered over the island for three more days. “At one point, I saw the water only two steps away from our front door,” he said. “I knew that the high tide would come around 11 p.m. I kept paying attention to the water. Hours went by, the waves kept coming in, and finally, they started to recede. Only then I felt comfortable enough to go to bed.”