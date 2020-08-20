The Puzzlingly Substanceless Democratic Convention

Obama’s speech did more than criticize Trump and warble about the virtues Joe Biden would bring to the White House, though. It also marked the return of traditional oratory to the Democratic Convention.

Before Wednesday night, this convention has been strong on feelings and light on substance. Again and again, we have been reminded that Joe Biden is a good man who has endured deep suffering without losing his humanity. But rarely have we been given more than the barest hints of what he would do in office—other than, mercifully, not be Donald Trump. Many of the pandemic improvisations over the course of the first two nights were memorable—particularly the panoramic floating roll-call vote nominating Biden. But Tuesday night, no one other than Jill Biden spoke for more than five minutes. Had Obama been asked to keep his 2004 keynote address to five minutes, it is hard to imagine the speech being a launching pad for much of anything, let alone the presidency.

Having covered presidential conventions in person since the 1980s, I have a nostalgic streak when it comes to political speeches. Sometimes, the rhetorical excesses leave you slack-jawed, as Newt Gingrich did in 1996 when he included an ode to beach volleyball (“no bureaucrat would have invented it”) in a speech about the glories of American freedom. But traditional convention speeches also help provide a governing agenda for the out-of-power party. And it took the planners of this convention three days to inject a little substance into the proceedings.

Hillary Clinton displayed the family gift, dating back to the 1992 campaign, of being able to succinctly conjure up policy substance: “Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone, for Social Security, Medicare and Planned Parenthood. Vote for dreamers and their families.” Clinton also adroitly framed the issue of justice in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in a way that could appeal to wavering suburban voters: “Vote for law enforcement purged of racial bias that keeps all our streets safe.”