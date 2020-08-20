The Puzzlingly Substanceless Democratic Convention

Harry Truman was another former president who failed to get the memo about having only nice things to say. Speaking to the 1956 Democratic Convention in Chicago, Truman warned that if Dwight Eisenhower were reelected, “the agricultural depression will have spread from the farms to the towns and cities, just as it did under Republican rule in the 1920s.”

Obama’s speech did more than criticize Trump and warble about the virtues Joe Biden would bring to the White House, though. It also marked the return of traditional oratory to the Democratic Convention.

Before Wednesday night, this convention has been strong on feelings and light on substance. Again and again, we have been reminded that Joe Biden is a good man who has endured deep suffering without losing his humanity. But rarely have we been given more than the barest hints of what he would do in office—other than, mercifully, not be Donald Trump. Many of the pandemic improvisations over the course of the first two nights were memorable—particularly the panoramic floating roll-call vote nominating Biden. But Tuesday night, no one other than Jill Biden spoke for more than five minutes. Had Obama been asked to keep his 2004 keynote address to five minutes, it is hard to imagine the speech being a launching pad for much of anything, let alone the presidency.