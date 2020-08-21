Trump’s Cloud of Gossip Has Poisoned America

It’s only when we ponder the totality of it, the fullness of the dishonesty and strange faith and general unfalsifiable rudderlessness of this as a way of being in the world, that we begin to see the direst features of all this noisemaking. Trump was a casualty of conservative media long before he became its hero and main character; as a bigoted dunce who is both deeply cynical and bottomlessly credulous, he’s branded his ascent to power as the apex of, and grim reckoning for, conservative media’s rancid generation-spanning grift. Now, as he shitposts through his fourth year in office, Trump has achieved another apotheosis—the president whom conservative media made is governing with all the poise, foresight, and judgment of an extravagantly online relative muted long ago for crimes against the timeline. Neither abject ignorance nor personal judgment can prevent Trump from weighing in; his inability to sit any topic out is total and helpless. “Thought this was interesting,” Trump idly tells the country he governs a dozen or so times per day before forwarding along a preposterous chain email or sharing a link to some gaudily fraudulent tidbit. It is worrying enough that the president communicates with the urgency and discretion of an elderly relative who signs their text messages. It is more worrying that he is not alone.



“Some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon,” Marjorie Taylor Greene posted last week. “I now know that is not correct. The problem is our government lies to us so much to protect the Deep State, it’s hard sometimes to know what is real and what is not.” Taylor Greene was, as it happened, one of those people who claimed that thing; the debunked conspiracy that the Pentagon was struck by a missile on September 11, 2001, is one of the (very) many conspiracies that she espoused for fun and profit over many years on every available platform before she perhaps inevitably cinched the Republican nomination in Georgia’s ultra-red 14th District this month.

Greene is a familiar and unbearable type of online busybody—a busted firehose that blasts piping-hot reactionary bullshit 20 hours a day. But in the way that she communicates—“some people claimed”—she is clearly both akin to, and a product of, her president. (Laura Loomer, the oafish alt-right remora who won a Republican primary in Florida’s heavily Democratic 21st this week, is an even more ridiculous case; banned from various social media platforms for her ultra-grating reactionary provocateur shtick, she seems to be running in large part to get her Twitter account back.) This same manic passivity is equally easy to find down the discourse. Francine Fosdick, an online evangelical and figure in the QAnon community, recently described her experience at a big box retail store. “They were actually taking temperatures,” she said, swiping her finger across her forehead. “Now I just heard that that is just another form of mind control in regards to what are they hitting? Right here, okay, your mind, the pineal gland, or whatever.” No one tapping out or taping their delusionary accounts of the way things really are behind the Deep State curtain is working too hard; no one feels compelled to.

