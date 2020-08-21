Joe Biden Finds His Voice

Throughout his entire political career, stretching from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, Joe Biden has been searching for his voice and for words that were authentically his own.

Thursday night, flanked by American flags in an empty hall in Delaware, Biden found those elusive words. He delivered a memorable speech that defined who he is in his eighth decade on earth, how he views America as it teeters on the brink, and the way in which he intends to wage the most important presidential campaign of his lifetime.

The convention’s biographical videos—with their inevitable emphasis on a life of loss and a personal triumph over stuttering—failed to fully convey Biden’s long quest to be himself in politics. It is a journey that shapes everything in Biden’s headlong race to save America from Donald Trump.

Coming of age in the 1960s as an ambitious young man with Irish Catholic roots, Biden inevitably was shaped by the Kennedys. In the Senate and on the campaign trail during his ill-fated 1987 bid for the presidency, Biden kept struggling to find rhetoric and poses that were Kennedy-esque. As recounted by the late Richard Ben Cramer in his enduring portrait of the candidate What It Takes, Biden stumbled into plagiarism because he depended too heavily on his campaign consultants to provide the magic words to forge a connection with voters.

The words really didn’t matter when Biden made his second bid for the White House in 2008. He neither possessed the soaring eloquence of Barack Obama nor the cracks-in-the-glass-ceiling power of Hillary Clinton. Biden was just another six-term Senate committee chairman used to bloviating during Capitol Hill hearings.