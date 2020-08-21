Ban Yachts

Has anything good ever happened on a yacht? Sure, people may have fallen in love or had pleasant family getaways to far-off lands. You might have some passing fondness for yacht rock (fair enough). But superyachts are floating private castles providing safe havens for oligarchs and white-collar criminals, fenced off for the pleasure of the obscenely wealthy. They can even be a means for the 1 percent to avoid paying property taxes, according to the website Mansion Global.

Like many other pastimes of the ultra-wealthy, superyachts are an environmental catastrophe, spewing greenhouse gases into the air and pollution into the oceans, burning diesel as they idle in ports around the world. The U.S. government valiantly sought to place environmental restrictions on new yachts in 2015, requiring vessels built after 2016 to be equipped with machines for converting nitrous oxide into nitrogen and water. The yacht lobby called this “doomsday.” If anything, those rules weren’t strong enough.

For practical and political reasons, banning superyachts could prove difficult. Aside from the complete lack of domestic political will to ban the monstrosities, the owners of maritime vessels have well-worn ways of skirting regulations, flying under foreign flags to avoid U.S. law. Banning superyachts even just in the United States may be a lost cause without international solidarity. But as the world looks to increase collaboration to take on such pressing issues as a deadly pandemic and the climate crisis, leveraging multilateral institutions to reign in the scourge of the ultra-wealthy on the high seas could be good practice. U.S. leadership should seek to curb the influence of Big Yacht and Big Shipping in the International Maritime Organization, where monied interests have consistently fought common sense reforms and climate rules.