On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, which had already devastated the island of Dominica, hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching 155 miles per hour. The island had seen other storms—including Hurricane Irma weeks earlier. But Maria wiped out not just homes and buildings but also the island’s power and communications grid. Between the grid damage and a patchy governmental response, fatalities continued to accumulate long after the winds themselves had faded.

Glorynel Ojeda Matos studies sustainability. And when hurricanes ravaged her home in the fall of 2017, she knew Puerto Rico would never be the same.

“Hurricane Maria happened in September, but before that, we had Irma,” Ojeda Matos said. “It left so many people without electricity, so it helped us to be more prepared. We knew we’d have to count on the generator. We were close to water, but we needed water. We knew that if Maria were to hit, we would say, ‘OK. This will be worse than what happened with Irma.’”

It was. Although Irma caused some damage to the island, Maria debilitated it.

“When we opened the door the next morning,” Ojeda Matos remembers, “everything was destroyed. Totally. All of the vegetation. The streets were closed. The electrical grid was down. I grew up in Puerto Rico, so I’ve seen hurricanes my whole life. But I’ve never seen anything like Maria.”