When “Police Reform” Came to Kenosha, Wisconsin

Six years before Jacob Blake was shot and critically injured by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city made national headlines for a case that became the impetus for groundbreaking reforms concerning the use of deadly force. “Could it help provide a new faith in the justice system?” The New York Times asked at the time. Those reforms, however, were narrowly focused on making changes to how law enforcement investigates its own, the kind of reform strategy that once may have seemed like enough. On Sunday, when police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, as he walked back to the car where his children reportedly sat waiting for him, it wasn’t a failure of reform but evidence of what a reform really does: It makes some changes, but it keeps in place law enforcement’s most central and lethal power.

Groups like Campaign Zero are emblematic of this approach. The organization’s “8 Can’t Wait” (or #8CantWait) campaign was released at the height of a national uprising over the police who killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. It offered eight proposals, like banning chokeholds and requiring a warning before shooting, which campaigners said would reduce police killings by 72 percent. The campaign was seen by abolitionists—the organizers and activists calling for an end to prisons, policing, and the carceral state—as an effort to water down their own demands. (After overwhelming opposition from the left, some of #8CantWait’s architects pulled back, and a graphic recommending “abolition” was added to the campaign website, alongside the original eight proposals.)

Focused on regulating which types of force police could used and how, and how to report the aftermath, #8CantWait seemed to assume that police would continue to kill. And in fact, that’s what the reforms had yielded elsewhere. Abolitionists and others pointed out that the country’s largest police forces had already implemented the vast majority of the recommendations, yet killings continued. The reforms #8CantWait proposed didn’t meaningfully confront or limit that lethal power but rather gave new policy frameworks under which police could continue to justify killing.

Some of the other broader police reforms supported by Campaign Zero are either already enacted or close to being adopted in Kenosha, like mandating body cameras, which the county board voted in favor of, 22-0, this July. Independent investigations into police killings have been adopted statewide and were driven in part by a Kenosha police killing in 2004. Michael Bell, Jr., a 21-year-old white man, was shot point-blank and killed by an officer, who yelled out that Bell was reaching for another officer’s gun. His sister and mother witnessed this and say they tried to tell the officer that Bell was not.

An investigation was concluded within 48 hours of the shooting in which Kenosha police internal affairs determined the officer had done nothing wrong. Bell’s father then brought in his own investigators. The Bell family brought a civil suit against the city and won a settlement (the department claimed no wrongdoing). With the money, Bell “bought every available billboard in Milwaukee,” All Things Considered reported in 2014. The billboard read, “When police kill, should they judge themselves?” Police unions came to the table, said Bell, but it was only “after we created enough ruckus.” A policy both sides supported was the result, making Wisconsin “the first state in the nation to mandate on a legislative level that if an officer is involved with a loss of life, that outside investigators must come in and collect the data and investigate that shooting.”