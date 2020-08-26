The NBA Is White Conservatives’ Favorite New Target for Racial Dog-Whistling

In the political paradigm created by the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump and the Republican Party are having a harder time than usual executing some of the standard fare from their electoral playbook—and not just because the rising death count and unemployment rates create some inconvenient storylines. As the party swings into the heart of the election season, Republicans would typically rely on their ability to pump out a steady stream of culture war red meat simply by reacting sanctimoniously to the outspoken liberalism of celebrities and pop culture mainstays. This has long proven itself an efficient means for the GOP to distract the cable news industry while giving their base reliable grist with which to rally ’round the GOP banner.

But Republicans, like the rest of us, are living in a cultural desert as non-essential celebrity appearances, press events, award shows, and the like are all on pause and no longer churning out reliable sound bites. With so much of the entertainment industry on hold, there just aren’t as many easy marks at which to take aim, and the vacuum is being filled by news and political rhetoric from Democrats that cast the consequences of their disastrous handling of the pandemic into stark relief. However, one organization from the wide world of sports has recently found itself in the crosshairs of the right as a suddenly convenient, catch-all target: the National Basketball Association.

Trump has complained of “a nastiness about the NBA,” warning that the league is in “bigger trouble than they understand.” Right-wing Twitter celebrities have followed his lead: Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk called for the NBA to kick out players who protest, wrongly claiming that they “take a knee to try and tell us black people can’t succeed in America.” Conservative media outlets as varied as National Review and Breitbart News have joined the pile-on, spewing high-brow and low-brow versions of the same argument: that the outspoken liberalism of NBA athletes, coaches, and executives is the real source of the league’s woes, proving that “wokeness” is a turn-off to ordinary Americans. In this way, the NBA has become a convenient stand-in for deeper anxieties among white conservatives about the growing narrative that America is plagued by systemic racism.

Conservatives have caught the NBA at a vulnerable moment. The venerable basketball league’s television deal is its primary source of profit, and the pandemic has already jeopardized it in a way that’s going to have huge long-term consequences; the president of the NBA players’ union, Michele Roberts, has already told players that she believes their current collective bargaining agreement is soon to be all but void. So in an attempt to salvage the current season, the NBA embarked on a shortened season played within a “bubble” on the Disneyworld campus in Orlando, Florida. This strange arrangement, which created a regular season that felt almost perfunctory, has now entered the postseason playoffs. In mid-August, this is about five months later than normal.



It’s even more convenient that, after negotiations between players and owners about the bubble broadcast infrastructure, the league has instituted a series of decidedly liberal messaging gestures for this one-off pandemic season. The resulting rhetoric is not exactly the stuff of Frantz Fanon. In fact, it’s all rather mushy and hollow: “Black Lives Matter” is perhaps the most radical of the slogans that the NBA has permitted players to wear on their jerseys, along with some of the more popular protest chants—“Say Her Name,” “How Many More”—on the approved list of in-game political rallying cries. Beyond these feints, there is little else to represent the well-polling concrete policy goals of the movement the league is gesturing toward. The league’s stars aren’t exactly leading a teach-in on ending qualified immunity for police or law enforcement accountability; the disarmament, defunding, and abolition of police forces have also been deemed too spicy. Most of the jersey messages are so bland and unspecific that it seems wrong to even call them political: “Equality,” “Vote,” “Peace,” and “Education Reform.” But this is all political enough for the right.