Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Filthy, Predatory Finances

The overnight fall of Jerry Falwell Jr. from high evangelical grace feels in many ways like a Trump-era gloss on the fabled preacher sex scandals that have dogged our self-appointed Protestant moralists throughout the modern era. Instead of absconding with a church secretary like Jim Bakker or patronizing sex workers like Jimmy Swaggart, Falwell Jr. allegedly upped the scandal ante by arranging a threesome with his wife, Becki, and a pool boy. And instead of adjourning directly into the fleshpots of temptation, Falwell Jr. elected, reportedly, to watch; in a conservative movement long given to deriding betrayers of the one true faith as virtual cucks, Falwell Jr. decided to go for the real thing.

When photo evidence of the junior Falwell’s predilections surfaced, his perch atop the billion-dollar Liberty University empire he inherited from his dad was swiftly threatened. For connoisseurs of American religious scandal, there was a weird karmic symmetry to it all, since Jerry Falwell Sr. had helped broker a key institutional alliance between his Southern Baptist denomination and the rival Pentecostalist faith when he assumed control of the beleaguered (and debt-ridden) preaching franchise of Jim Bakker, disgraced by his own dalliances with Jessica Hahn back in the 1980s.

But as is usually the case with our name-brand Protestant preaching franchises, the salaciousness is largely a sideshow—and by now, a rather depressingly familiar one. It’s not really any more surprising to see Falwell fils hoisted by his own tumescent petard than it was to learn circa 2016 that his chief political ally, Donald Trump, was a serial sexual assaulter. No, the real scandal associated with the Falwell clan is hiding in plain sight at its best-known institutional legacy: the sprawling campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, which, regardless of the ultimate disposition of Falwell Jr.’s fate there, will continue paying a handsome pension to the institution’s newly minted cuck emeritus for the balance of his earthly pilgrimage.

Liberty is the last surviving stronghold of the senior Falwell’s once forbidding network of influence, from the Old Time Gospel Hour TV show (and later network) that catapulted him into national renown to the great religious-right lobbying combine called the Moral Majority, which was present at the creation of the Reagan Revolution and sought to consolidate many of its founding culture-war gains. But the elder Falwell fell abruptly on hard times by the early 1990s; he disbanded the Moral Majority in 1989, and spiraling debt—much of it left over from an ill-advised Bakker takeover deal—forced him to shutter his gospel TV network in all but a handful of local Virginia markets. That left Liberty as the family’s safe harbor by default. But the university, too, was teetering on the brink of insolvency, thanks to the paterfamilias’s loose hold on the institution’s finances.

A thorough review of the books sparked some desperate efforts to save the institution. As documented in Dirk Smillie’s illuminating and detailed book, Falwell, Inc., one such rescue operation was the founding of a nonprofit shell operation to wipe out $29 million in the school’s debts for pennies on the dollar. A key Liberty benefactor—a Texas-based church bond kingpin and former fundamentalist preacher named Willard May—orchestrated a $32 million bond issue in 1987 to fund expansion plans at the Liberty Campus and kicked in $1.5 million to help pay for a new football stadium, which Falwell Sr. named in his honor. In short order, though, the Texas insurance commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision caught up with May on various financial improprieties; the federal government seized his trust company, which turned out to include the deed to Falwell Sr.’s home congregation, the Thomas Road Baptist Church, his TV network headquarters, and around 130 acres of the preacher’s real estate holdings. In other words, the great name-brand preacher of the anti-government Reagan gospel was now all but owned outright by the federal government.