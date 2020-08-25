Scientists Really Wish Trump Hadn’t Made That Covid Plasma Announcement

In 1901, Italian doctor Francesco Cenci discovered that blood infusions from recovered measles patients could keep other people from getting the illness. A few years later, he discovered that the same treatment helped a critically ill child to recover faster. Similar cases were reported with diptheria, and the treatment was then used in the 1918-19 flu pandemic. Scientists would eventually discover that plasma, the yellowish, watery part of the blood in which red blood cells are suspended, contains antibodies to fight off infection.

On Sunday afternoon, hailing so-called convalescent plasma as a “breakthrough,” President Trump announced an emergency use authorization, or EUA, of the technology for Covid-19. The EUA, which allows a treatment to be used despite not going through the typical tests, will “dramatically expand access to this treatment,” Trump said, calling it a “truly historic announcement.”

Setting aside the fact that it’s awfully hard to call a technology that predates penicillin a “breakthrough,” the announcement raised a number of questions. How well does convalescent plasma work against Covid-19? What’s the appropriate dose, how soon does it need to be given in the course of illness, and which types of convalescent plasma work best? No one really knows, and the prospects for sorting it out now seem dimmer than ever. Although everyone wants to prevent more coronavirus deaths, experts worry that the announcement of plasma’s expanded use will upend important research on plasma and antibodies—knowledge about immunology that might have led to a cure or vaccine. They also fear the announcement will set a precedent, particularly as the November election looms, for bringing treatments to market before they’ve been fully tested.

A recent study of 35,000 patients conducted by the Mayo Clinic and sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, found that giving patients convalescent plasma early in their illness seemed to reduce their chances of dying. Some patients were given plasma within three days of diagnosis, while others were given the plasma after four days. Those who received it early had an 8.7 percent mortality rate in the next week, while those who received plasma later had an 11.9 percent mortality rate. But the preprint study, which has not yet been published in a journal or peer-reviewed by other experts, didn’t have a control group of patients who received a placebo—making it difficult to judge definitively whether it was the convalescent plasma or some other factor that reduced mortality. Just because plasma transfusions seem to work against measles or the flu doesn’t mean they work well against Covid-19.

“Hard data would have been really useful, but now it will become harder and harder to get hard data.”

When the Mayo Clinic announced two weeks ago that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, would issue an emergency use authorization, the NIH, which sponsored the Mayo study, intervened, saying more rigorous studies need to be done—such as a randomized controlled trial, or RCT, the gold standard in research. The Trump administration pushed ahead anyway.