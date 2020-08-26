How Tesla Punctures the Myth of the Tech Genius

The key scene in Michael Almereyda’s biopic Tesla finds Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) humbling himself in the dimly lit chamber of robber baron J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz). The inventor has come, cap in hand, seeking funds for his wireless transmission experiments, which he believes can unlock the ability to zap telegrams, phone calls, and even early fax messages anywhere on the planet, radically remodeling the world in the process. Morgan, for his part, seems to recognize only the prospective business applications: the ability to instantly contact his far-off fleet of steamships or receive stock quotes from anywhere in the world. He cuts Tesla a fat check for $100,000, all the while cutting him down for his boastfulness and proven inability to return on investments. Tesla cowers, gulping heavily, visibly swallowing his pride.

Almereyda stages this face-off with great restraint. Whereas much of Tesla playfully deploys old-timey rear-projections and deliberately theatrical stagings, this showdown unfolds in Morgan’s lavish Wall Street offices, a bracing bit of realism among the film’s bric-a-brac aesthetic of postmodern pastiche. And Morgan—afflicted in real life by a bulbous, disfigured nose described by E.L. Doctorow in Ragtime as “a strawberry of the award-winning giant type”—is no glowering gargoyle. He is forthright and curt, exuding the confidence of the first man to ever amass a billion dollars.

In a final insult, Morgan looks into Tesla’s eyes, meeting him on his own terms. “You and I have much in common,” he intones, matter-of-factly. “I believe in higher reality. I believe in the recklessness of great men.” Tesla, who believes the virtue of his rare intellect separates him from crass moneymen like Morgan, seems mortified. It’s not enough for Morgan to essentially install Tesla in his pocket. He has the gall to rob him of his ideals, too. There is no private passion, nothing sacred, that cannot be accumulated by a man with deep enough coffers. Like Hawke’s Tesla, the viewer is left disquieted, stripped of the belief that the fiercely independent creative genius possesses some arcane knowledge, a perspective that the moneyman cannot fathom. The twist here is that it’s Tesla who lacks what his patron possesses in abundance.

Nikola Tesla occupies a curious place in America’s imaginary. A prodigious inventor halfway between modest tinkerer and mad scientist, Tesla’s name, story, and image have been lent to everything from pulp fiction to hair metal bands to, perhaps most notably, billionaire Elon Musk’s electrified luxury cars. Born in Smiljan in modern-day Croatia, he worked as an engineer for Thomas Edison’s companies (first in Paris and later in New York), struggled to secure patents and funding for his increasingly far-out ideas—including the wireless electric transmission technology, a motor powered by high-energy extraterrestrial protons and a “death ray” conceived as a deterrent against Hitler—and died penniless in a New York City hotel following a nervous breakdown.

Tesla’s is a rags-to-riches-to-rags-again fable. He is, almost as a matter of course, spoken of in hyperbole that borders on the comical. “On the basis of his hopes, his dreams, and his achievements,” writes biographer James O’Neill in 1944’s Prodigal Genius: The Life of Nikola Tesla, “he rated the status of the Olympian gods, and the Greeks would have so enshrined him.” In Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, David Bowie played Tesla as a master of the physical universe enslaved to his obsessions, an inspired bit of casting that drew a straight line between the actor’s well-known eccentricity and his character. It’s another comforting characterization: It holds that Tesla’s imagination was somehow incorruptible, so he could only be undone by that genius, impervious as it was to forces operating outside of it. Tesla looms above the pettier, terrestrial concerns of financing and royalties. A man who can conjure electricity from thin air isn’t particularly worried about keeping the lights on.