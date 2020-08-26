The Surprising Boredom of Trump’s Circus Show

In theory, the Republican convention could have been thrilling television. An elaborate show of fighting family members and sycophantic aides, all breaking the norms of democracy in primetime, should have conveyed at least a little conflict and drama, as Donald Trump did when he strode across Lafayette Square, the fumes of tear gas still wafting through the air, and brandished an unread Bible in front of a church.

Instead, Tuesday night’s session of the Republican Convention was guilty of the greatest sin in Trump’s worldview: It was boring television. And the soporific snore-fest seems likely to continue on Wednesday night when Mike Pence, who has described himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” delivers the headline address.

The underlying problem is that when Trump himself is offstage, the Republicans are unable to find a consistent tone.

The best speakers of the convention thus far—Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, both of whom spoke on Monday night—pretended that they were speaking at a normal Republican Convention rather than at a family-filled telethon of Trump triumphalism. While Eric Trump was more modulated than his wild-eyed brother Donald Jr., his speech on Tuesday was full of lines like “Radical Democrats ... want to disrespect our flag, burn the stars and stripes that represent patriotism,” which sounded like a parody of the GOP’s voice-of-doom attack ads.

The Republicans tried every gimmick they could concoct to make Trump seem like a commanding leader rather than an ill-equipped termagant unable to cope with the worst pandemic in a century. And if democratic traditions were shattered in the process, well, anything to uphold Trump’s greatness.