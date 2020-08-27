Democrats Have Failed Urban Black Americans

On the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, viewers were treated to a taped speech by Kimberly Klacik, a young, Black candidate for Maryland’s 7th house district, which includes a large share of Baltimore. She won’t be among the convention’s best remembered appearances, but she did manage to capsulize much of Trump’s message for Black urban voters in just two short minutes. “Let me remind you that Democrats have controlled this part of Baltimore City for over 50 years,” she said. “And they have run this beautiful place right into the ground. Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts, guns on the street—that’s now the norm in many neighborhoods. You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control. Instead, we’re paying for decades of incompetence and corruption. Sadly, this same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities.”

In a viral campaign ad earlier this month retweeted by Trump himself, Klacik took viewers on a walking tour of derelict blocks in West Baltimore, striding along streets with abandoned homes and businesses as statistics about the city’s crime and poverty were offered by voiceover. “Look at this,” she said over a shot of crumbling rowhouses. “How are children supposed to live here and play here? Democrats think black people are stupid. They think they can control us forever.” This line of argument—which political observers should be accustomed to hearing from the right by now—isn’t going to work for Klacik in Baltimore or most Republican candidates in other heavily Democratic cities. It’s unclear whether it’ll succeed in nudging a meaningful sliver of Black voters towards Trump in November. But the substantive content of the message should be taken seriously: It is simply true that Black communities within Democratic cities like Baltimore have been struggling without much progress for generations and that their Democratic leaders have often been corrupt, inept, and ambivalent about addressing the problems they face. Baltimore’s poverty rate, at 23 percent, is about double the national average. The city hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1967. Just this year, Baltimore’s last mayor—Democrat Catherine Pugh, a fixture of the city’s politics for two decades—was sentenced to three years in prison on tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy charges related to sales of a children’s book she’d written that was supposed to be distributed in the city’s schools.

It goes without saying that nothing in Klacik’s 300 word platform would solve the deep problems facing Baltimore or any city. Tax incentives that flow largely to well off neighborhoods and school choice policies aren’t going to undo decades of socioeconomic and structural decay in poor communities. We know this because Democrats have tried them; the failures Klacik points to have been efforts to do exactly as she recommends now. We know too that the dismantling of the federal welfare state and mass incarceration failed to revive poor communities and that the Republican Party remains a central obstacle to federal urban investment. The question is what Democrats will attempt now to turn the page.

One of the most significant relevant proposals in Joe Biden’s current platform is his plan to make affordable housing vouchers an entitlement, aimed at addressing a housing crisis that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened within a few short months. As it stands the reach of vouchers is limited by statute—unlike food stamps, which simply go out to all Americans who might qualify, funding for vouchers is capped at the outset, leaving an estimated 11 million potential recipients or three quarters of the eligible out. In July, researchers at Columbia told Vox’s Matt Yglesias that fully funding the program as an entitlement could reduce poverty in America by 22 percent and child poverty by over a third. This would be real material change for many Black families.

But in a Tuesday piece for the People’s Policy Project, a progressive think tank, housing policy analyst Paul Williams argued that while an expansion of housing vouchers would be beneficial on net, the program’s existing design incentivizes residential segregation. “Currently, many voucher awards are calculated using HUD’s Fair Market Rent (FMR) calculations, which are based on large citywide samples—skewing the ‘Fair Market’ ceiling much higher than the actual market rent in a disinvested neighborhood,” he wrote. “Landlords in these neighborhoods, then, can make more money keeping voucher-holders in those neighborhoods than they would renting their apartments out to non-voucher holders at the non-subsidized market rent—and they do.” This, along with discrimination against voucher holders in less disadvantaged areas, is among the factors that can cleave cities apart racially and economically.