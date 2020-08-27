Mike Pence Is a Parody of a Politician

In 2011, at the height of his Comedy Central period, Stephen Colbert launched a parody Super PAC called “Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow.”

Wednesday night, the gravely serious Mike Pence ended his workmanlike speech at Fort McHenry with a similar frenzy of repetition: “With President Donald Trump in the White House for four more years and with God’s help, we will make America great again, again.”

As presidential campaign slogans go, it isn’t “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,” which helped elect William Henry Harrison in 1840.

Pence’s oratory is revealing since he is a disciplined politician who obediently follows the script and scrupulously avoids crazed Trumpian improvisations. In short, every line in a Pence speech is there because White House political strategists thought it represented shrewd politics—even Pence rhetorically sticking another scarlet “A” for “Again” on every MAGA hat. What the vice president is saying is that, despite Trump’s supposed Mount Rushmore greatness, America needs saving yet again. In Pence’s telling, the nation is akin to an innocent maiden in the silent movies who keeps getting tied to the railroad tracks.

Donald Trump, of course, has no responsibility for anything. Not the pandemic, not the economy, not White House incompetence, not a white vigilante killing protesters in Kenosha, and not Hurricane Laura devastating the Gulf Coast. Trump is simply the unluckiest president since William Henry Harrison died in office just a month after he was inaugurated in 1841.