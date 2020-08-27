Biden’s Distracting Parade of Celebrity Boomers

With the tiresome necessity of political convention season concluding, we now enter the homestretch of a long two years of presidential campaigning. Here, we will see exactly how Joe Biden plans to argue his case. According to an Associated Press story on Wednesday, it will involve plenty of celebrities. Biden’s superstar backers are “flooding the zone as much as possible,” in the words of Michelle Kwan, the Olympic figure skater and a seasoned Democratic celebrity surrogate.

It is hard not to get chills hearing about Biden’s reliance on his superstar allies, given how the same sort of strategic deployment turned out for Hillary Clinton. But so far, Biden is taking a slightly different approach. His gang is a little more … distinguished. Experienced. Seasoned. We’re talking Carole King, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barbara Streisand, Sheryl Crow—singers of the same vintage or earlier as the musicians Homer Simpson got roasted by his kids for liking in the “Homerpalooza” episode. Which aired in 1996.



Perhaps Biden’s Boomer Bench is a little more authentic than the approach Clinton took four years ago, which dutifully trotted out huge millennial stars like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, as if to say: This is the shit you idiot kids like, right? Her campaign also engaged in more niche, targeted pandering to young and trendy, more media-savvy audiences, like writing a post for the now-defunct website The Toast and appearing on Broad City. It is a little harder to imagine Joe Biden showing up on a Twitch stream or appearing on the Office Ladies podcast, but there’s plenty of time. After all, he does have Diplo in his corner.



There are advantages to getting celebrities involved in your campaign. For a start, they are super rich. Secondly, their friends tend to be similarly wealthy. And maybe there’s a third advantage, who knows? Focus on the first two. In one revealing story, The Financial Times noted in May that wealthy participants in virtual fundraisers expect a “rain check” on the “perks” that they would usually receive at in-person events, such as getting face time with the candidate. This is the avenue of influence that causes campaign finance reform advocates to warn about these events. It’s definitely a more acute concern when it’s a lobbyist paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to whisper in the candidate’s ear, of course, but it’s not like these multimillionaire celebrities have no interests of their own.



Still, the Biden campaign’s strategy of “flooding the zone” with celebrities may have more to do with trying to attract other, less famous wealthy donors than with attracting donations from the celebs themselves. A Biden campaign official told The Financial Times that they were “preparing to test new fundraising measures, such as deploying more celebrity surrogates,” to make up the gap with Trump’s more robust fundraising. Those less well-known but critical donors—your Average Joe Millionaire—might need an added inducement to shell out if they aren’t going to get to chat to Biden himself. The chance to speak with pop-cultural royalty about politics can at least serve as a memorable part of The Biden Experience.

