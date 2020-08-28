Private Equity Is Cannibalizing the Post-Pandemic Economy

Various financial vultures have always excelled at getting richer just as the working class is hung out to dry, and private equity appears increasingly well-positioned to devour a significant chunk of the post-pandemic economy. Private equity firms—which pool investment funds and buy up companies in order to restructure and resell them at a profit in a few years’ time—have been encroaching for years into the very sectors that are now buckling under the strain of the pandemic, including retail, health care, and housing. And the government’s failure to both rein them in and to guarantee Americans the basics like food, a roof over their heads, and essential workplace protections during the pandemic has created yet more opportunities for this largely unregulated industry to flourish in the ruin.

According to Eileen Appelbaum and Rosemary Batt, two leading scholars on private equity, most private equity firms end up undermining the companies they acquire and, in particular, harm those companies’ employees. Studies over several decades show that employment and wages both tend to fall at companies acquired by private equity, while the firms themselves do just fine. That’s central to their very business model. “Thanks to hefty management fees and other tricks, private equity firms often make out well even if their tactics drive companies into bankruptcy (tanking the investments of their limited partners, often pension funds, in the process) and cost workers their jobs,” Appelbaum wrote earlier this month. Just a few years ago, for instance, when private equity took over Toys “R” Us and ultimately drove it to bankruptcy, 31,000 employees lost their jobs with no severance. The firms, on the other hand, reaped at least $15 million each in transaction fees.

Private equity has also colonized the health care sector, and its relentless profit-seeking measures there have hit patients as well as workers. As several investigations have revealed, surprise medical billing—one of the cruelest and most financially devastating by-products of a market-based health care system—is one ugly consequence of private equity takeovers of medical staffing companies used by hospitals and other medical practices. Once in control of those staffing companies, private equity firms are free to charge patients exorbitant “out of network” prices for any medical services rendered by doctors and other professionals employed by them. When a group of legislators started pushing to end surprise billing last year, the same firms then poured money into fighting those proposals: As a result of that stalemate, surprise billing has continued throughout the pandemic, with a number of patients receiving unexpected medical bills as high as nearly $2,000 for obtaining the “wrong” kind of coronavirus treatment or testing (according to insurers). Surprise billing has now reached such an absurd scale that even the Trump administration has pledged to end it.