The Risk of Watching the World Burn on TV

The Bighorn fire, which lasted for weeks, may have destroyed as many as 2,000 of these long-lived, painfully slow-growing cacti. Many at lower elevations simply burst into flame when fire, carried by the buffelgrass once imported to feed cattle, reached them. Buffelgrass, which spreads and intensifies fires, hasn’t yet taken over the higher elevations of the fire’s footprint. The damage could have been far worse—and one day, it likely will be.

Back in June, I’d drive by the smoking Santa Catalina mountains and see pink swaths of fire retardant striped across their faces. These chemical retardants, mostly ammonium phosphate, kill off fish when they get into waterways and, after the fire, promote exotic undergrowth like buffelgrass, which is fire-adapted and will come back with a vengeance to spread future fires. I saw airplanes and helicopters fly overhead, while long lines of cars pulled over to the side of a road called Oracle in the 100-degree-plus heat so that people could watch the plumes of smoke and emergency air maneuvers as their engines pumped frigid air into the cabins for comfort.

The scene imparted a sense of futility: an inevitable fire that would eventually be contained and its inevitable observers, few deep in the fray of the climate battle or the actual firefighting. Some of us, whose neighborhoods were near the fire lines, had to evacuate—or, in the case of a writer friend of mine, decline to. But most of us were voyeurs, watching an increasingly alienating show. In the worst fire season in Australian history this past winter, many of us also watched as more than 15,000 fires burned, killing 34 humans directly and more than 400 indirectly and killing or displacing some thee billion animals. It was a staggering toll, half a world away and yet also as close, in pictures and data, as our laptops and tablets and TVs.