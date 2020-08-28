The Risk of Watching the World Burn on TV

Fire is a natural element of many landscapes of the American West. It provides periodic ecological resets, infuses the soil with nutrients, allows the growth of new vegetation, and rejuvenates the habitats of fire-dependent animals and plants. Influenced by timber-industry interests and their questionable forest science, the past century of government-backed fire suppression, especially on the public wild estate that covers so much of the western United States, has yielded poor results.

But the wildfires now burning in California, which I witness at a digital distance from my home in the Arizona desert, have been driven by an even more far-reaching human mismanagement of the living world. Nature and chance play a role, to be sure: lightning strikes; transformers spark. But as most Americans are coming to understand, the greater frequency and intensity of such fires in the West, like the greater frequency and intensity of hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, is an artifact of runaway climate change, which we’re causing and, so far, extravagantly failing to curb.

To watch the fires, even from a safe remove, is to watch the blazing spectacle of our hubris march forward under a rippling battle flag. The fires kill people and destroy homes. Yet following the money, sprawling development projects continue to be approved smack in the midst of fire-prone areas. (Two of these, pending in Southern California at the moment, are Northlake and Centennial.)

Fires particularly threaten those who lack the means to pick up their lives and start afresh elsewhere. And they also threaten those that, unlike people, can’t move—in this case, to take two examples, the ancient groves of Big Basin Redwoods State Park and the endangered condor chicks in Ventana Wildlife Preserve. The majestic redwoods of Big Basin, some of which have been growing for 2,000 years, took a hit, but most look likely to survive: When we allow trees to grow big and old, they’re more resilient to fire. When we cut them down for lumber, and more of our forests are made up of younger, thinner trees, those forests are far more likely to go up in flames.

We’ve become a nation of spectators—world-renowned consumers now consuming the spectacle.

California condors, a species painstakingly brought back from the brink of extinction through the good graces of the Endangered Species Act and an intensive captive-breeding program, eke out a tenuous existence on the state’s central coast. Of the eight nests with chicks in them this year, five are in the fire zone.