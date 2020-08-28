The Police Are Pretty Sure They’re Going to Get Away With It

As my colleague Adam Weinstein noted a few weeks ago, it has become a minor cliché in American political rhetoric to ask your audience to imagine how the media would cover some domestic development if it were taking place overseas, in one of the countries we consider less “free.” But the device does make clear the extent to which we are willing to tolerate authoritarianism and petty tyranny here in the United States. How can anyone accurately describe what is happening in Portsmouth, Virginia, for example, without lapsing into the language of the foreign correspondent? The security forces are threatening to detain their political opponents.

In June, protesters beheaded a few Confederate statues in Portsmouth and tore down another, which landed on and injured a demonstrator. Several months later, Portsmouth police, taking advantage of Virginia’s magistrate system, which bypasses elected prosecutors in these decisions, charged various local civil rights leaders, public defenders, and the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, Louise Lucas, with felony charges of conspiracy to injure a monument.

Lucas had left the scene hours before any of the statues were harmed. The charges seemed timed to interrupt a Virginia Senate special session to debate new police reform legislation. The local prosecutor was bypassed, perhaps on account of her reformist tendencies. The police named her a possible witness, in what appeared to be an attempt to remove her from the process entirely.

All of this, especially when you take into account the attempt to sideline the prosecutor, is very ham-fisted and obvious. Here it is, again, in foreign correspondent voice: The security forces are cracking down on the opposition. On behalf of the people whose interests they truly represent, the police were persecuting people like Lucas, whose only claim to authority is that they were “elected” by “citizens.”

This week, a white Portsmouth resident brought charges against Lucas’s daughter, the city’s vice mayor, Lisa Lucas-Burke, for the apparent crime of demanding that Portsmouth’s police chief resign. As HuffPost’s Ryan J. Reilley reports, “Since a magistrate judge signed off on the complaint, Lucas-Burke will have to appear in court to respond to the allegation that her political speech against Portsmouth’s police chief violated the ‘noninterference in appointments or removals’ provision of the city charter.” And, “if found guilty, she would be forced to forfeit her position as a city council member and give up the vice mayor’s post.”