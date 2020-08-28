Larry Kudlow’s Economic Hallucinations

Thanks to the Covid lockdown, convention speeches this year are crafted for the camera rather than a crowded exhibition hall, a limitation that makes them seem more intimate. Many commentators saw that as a virtue during the Democratic convention, but you didn’t hear them say that after the Republican convention began. When the camera traded Michelle Obama for Larry Kudlow, what had seemed like a cozy fireside chat now looked more like a late-night infomercial to cure toenail fungus.

Kudlow’s speech aired on Tuesday, but it took me a couple of days to catch up with it. The assignment before Trump’s Fox News–trained director of the National Economic Council was unusually difficult: Defend an economy pushed into severe recession by a pandemic that the Trump administration is mishandling badly. In general, the GOP strategy has been to insist that it isn’t fair to grade Trump on anything that happened after March 1. Kudlow raised the stakes in this already fraught gambit by saying that the pandemic is over and the recovery already begun. That isn’t remotely true.

Kudlow actually began by saying, “Hello folks, you know me from TV and radio,” the classic refrain of the down-on-his-luck former celebrity turned pitchman. He then proclaimed Trump’s economic plan “a roaring success, inheriting a stagnant economy on the front end of a recession.”

But the economy was not stagnant when Trump entered office. It was more than seven years into recovery from the recession that Barack Obama inherited from Trump’s fellow Republican George W. Bush. The only recession that’s occurred since then is the one that started this spring under Trump.

GDP growth before Covid was about the same on an annualized basis under Trump (2.5 percent) as it was during Obama’s second term (2.3 percent). When Trump’s final year is averaged in, his GDP scorecard will be considerably worse. A better comparison is to match Obama’s last three years to Trump’s first three. By that yardstick, GDP growth under Obama was faster. (So was job growth.)