The Republicans Still Don’t Know How to Run Against Biden

Since Donald Trump fancies himself a president comparable to Abraham Lincoln, we can describe his marathon acceptance speech in words that are lifted from the Gettysburg Address: “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here.”

What will be remembered—with horror, I hope—is what Trump and his minions did Thursday night. Turning the White House lawn into the setting for a superspreader political rally was more than merely a flouting of political norms. It was a sacrilege that should embarrass a military junta in a banana republic.

Confining Trump to a Teleprompter for 70 enervating minutes was seemingly a triumph of the professionalism of his new campaign manager, Bill Stepien. But, in reality, it was a reminder that a disciplined Trump is a deadly dull Trump. The only act that still holds our attention is deranged Trump, the bilious conspiracy theorist immortalized in Sarah Cooper videos.

Not even Fox News and a sycophantic White House staff will be able to shield Trump from the harsh reviews and the blah ratings of the GOP convention. The likely outcome is that the desperate president will resist being coached and confined for the rest of the campaign. As a result, September and October will become a time of wild improvisations and even wilder charges.

Trump unplugged will inevitably lead to a new round of vicious attacks on people of color and women more outspoken than Karen Pence. As soon as the president unloads on these familiar targets, all the determined efforts by convention planners to provide wavering suburban voters with a soothing and cynical rewrite of the Trump years will be forgotten.