Trump’s Republican Party Is Erasing Reagan’s Memory

From 1964, when he first took the political stage as a supporter of Barry Goldwater, until some point during the last four years, Ronald Reagan was among the most dominant figures in the Republican Party. His ideas, accomplishments, and followers could be counted upon to be well represented at every Republican convention. No more: Reagan has virtually disappeared, replaced by Donald Trump as the object of all Republican adulation and reverence. So pervasive is the focus on Trump and only Trump, one would think that the Republican Party wasn’t established until 2016; judging by its convention last week, nothing that happened pre-Trump seems to be a matter of any interest to the party. Its organizers didn’t even ask George W. Bush to speak.



Part of this is the cultlike fealty Trump demands from his followers, Cabinet, and every GOP elected official. No disagreement with the Dear Leader is permitted, and every order he gives must be obeyed without question—wearing a mask to prevent catching or spreading a deadly disease became a rebuke to the Leader that is not permitted; those suffering must use only medicines prescribed by the Leader, even though they are ineffective; and only those related to the Leader by blood, marriage, or girlfriend status are trusted to speak for him in prime time.

Trump wouldn’t even allow his party to write a platform of its views, normally an important way to craft an ecumenical set of beliefs and policies that unites the universe of Republicans. This is just one way the Republican Party of the United States is morphing into the Communist Party of North Korea—no wonder Trump is so obsessed with Kim Jong Un: He has been emulating his leadership style for years. And one part of the transformation is that as history is deemed to begin with the Dear Leader, previous leaders must be downgraded, lest they dim the light that must shine only on the one true Leader.

The exclusive focus on Trump has caused the memory of Reagan to be pushed aside, filed away for occasions when Trump can milk it for political gain. Flushing Reagan down the memory hole also avoids inconvenient comparisons between Reagan’s sane, effective conservative policies and the insanity and incompetence of Trump’s.

Immigration is the most obvious area where Trump’s and Reagan’s policies are polar opposites. Reagan was from California, where the state’s Spanish roots go deep and where a large segment of the state’s population has always shared a heritage that reaches down to Mexico. Reagan understood the symbiotic relationship between Mexico and the U.S.—as well as the foolishness of pursuing a harsh anti–illegal immigrant policy.

