The NBA Strike and the Limits of the Left’s Class-Centric Politics

Reeling from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend and the violent unrest that followed, the Milwaukee Bucks opted not to take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The decision set off a cascade of similar postponements throughout the NBA and across the sporting world. After a day and a half of tense negotiations that briefly jeopardized the NBA postseason, the league and its players association announced a deal to resume the playoffs on Saturday and establish a social justice coalition. The coalition, which will include players, governors, and coaches, will promote civic engagement, advance criminal justice reform, and improve voting access (namely, by converting some arenas into polling locations for the November election).

It’s no secret that Black people are more readily granted a platform in the sports and entertainment industries than elsewhere in American life, which means our most culturally visible figures are those whose wealth and renown would seemingly insulate them from racism’s sharpest arrows. At best, though, success expedites their access to tools for redress. Black athletes occupy a liminal zone uniquely conducive to triangulating between the country’s ruling class and those in its yoke. They’re close enough to the struggle for the pain to penetrate them, and at the same time they’re even more proximal to the power to take action.



Some of the debates about whether “identity politics” cloud the pursuit of economic justice seem to turn on the lack of a consensus about how class inflects race, and vice versa. But the current mobilization of NBA multimillionaires reflects how race and class are intertwined for Black people in a way that is difficult for non-Black people to understand or imagine—and this perplexity at times hamstrings the left’s ability to build multiracial class solidarity.

The knee-jerk denial of substantive intragroup difference—which is often shaped by identity—undermines the potential for change.

For the Milwaukee Bucks specifically, the experiences of their players cast doubt on the notion that anti-Blackness is reducible to economic causes. In 2018, Bucks guard Sterling Brown was arrested, mocked with racist language, and tased over a parking violation. Three years earlier, former Bucks center John Henson was racially profiled at a Wisconsin jeweler; audio of the 911 call reveals that employees described calls placed by Henson and his friends as “suspicious” and “that they didn’t sound like they were legitimate customers.” The concept of identity politics is often skewered as tribalist reductionism, and admittedly, the slack-jawed census-taking that sometimes passes for identity politics is a poor substitute for vigorous engagement with the quality of ideas. But it is just as often the case that the knee-jerk denial of substantive intragroup difference—which is often shaped by identity—undermines the potential for change.

Through one lens, the Milwaukee Bucks and the other NBA teams that followed their lead are righteous class traitors; they wittingly risked massive earnings and destabilized their livelihood in the hope of improving the welfare of Black people as a whole, including those who are several tax brackets removed from them. The Bucks players in some respects have more in common with the people who own NBA teams than someone like Jacob Blake, but the players have spoken passionately and persuasively about their identification with Blake and others like him. NBA team owners probably don’t have a symmetrical identification with ordinary working white people. The solidarity that drove NBA players to strike is thus about caste rather than class. For the most part, when Black people mention their “community,” they don’t mean only those who physically reside within a given zip code. The Black community includes all those who share a social and political predicament that wealth and access can offset but never definitively solve.