The Haunting of Joe Kennedy III

Much of the public discussion about Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts has focused on an unusual question: Why is four-term Congressman Joe Kennedy III attempting to unseat Senator Ed Markey, a local fixture whose uniformly liberal views offer almost no contrast with his own?

This is a line of inquiry we rarely explore in campaign journalism. If you assume that political power is a valuable—and perhaps even fun!—form of influence, it makes sense that politicians would seek to attain it for its own sake. They are all ambitious, no matter what they may say, and with its parliamentary arcana and adorable hideaways, the U.S. Senate probably offers a safer outlet for their competitive drives than a return to illicit dueling.

Few pondered why then–Newark Mayor Cory Booker came after Democratic Senator Frank Lautenberg in 2013, even as the 89-year-old incumbent was expected to announce his retirement. Nor was anyone surprised when Mississippi legislator and Confederate flag enthusiast Chris McDaniel narrowly missed taking down Senator Thad Cochrane that same cycle. Politics, they say, is the art of the possible, and if it’s possible to shovel some geezer’s bones into the charnel pit a few years ahead of schedule, you do it.

“Ah,” the reader counters. “But these men were not Kennedys!”

That’s true enough. The Kennedys still rank foremost among American political brands, vastly more exciting than the Bushes and several cuts above your Udalls, Tafts, and Cuomos. As the dynasty’s square-jawed custodian, Joe III was free to wait for a clearer shot at statewide office; indeed, such an opportunity might arrive with the passage of just a few months, should Elizabeth Warren join a potential Biden Cabinet. The congressman’s built-in advantages of fundraising and name recognition won’t dissipate by 2026, though the stench of his overeagerness will.